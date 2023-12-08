COP28: Global clean energy buyers call for a tripling of renewable electricity capacity by 2030
FREEN among major corporate clean energy buyers urging world leaders at COP28 to agree a global target to triple renewable electricity capacity by 2030KOHTLA-JäRVE, IDA-VIRUMAA, ESTONIA, December 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an open letter released today corporate clean energy buyers call for a unified global effort to achieve a shared
renewable energy target, fostering global unity for an accelerated transition.
Corporate clean energy buyers emphasise the crucial role of corporate renewable energy procurement as a driving
force in the build out of wind and solar and the transition to a renewables based grid. To date, corporates have added
over 150GW of new renewables capacity to the grid.
To ensure corporations can effectively contribute to achieving this target, the open letter emphasises the willingness
to work with all stakeholders to remove current regulatory barriers which prevent corporates from using more
renewables.
The members of RE-Source, CEBA and ACEC join the call of global organisations including the International Renewable
Energy Agency, European Commission, COP28 Presidency, International Energy Agency, and the Global Renewables
Alliance. These partnerships will advance the world in meeting this ambitious goal and accelerate decarbonisation of
the global energy system in this critical decade.
