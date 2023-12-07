NA Chairman visits Việt Nam – Laos joint venture

VIETNAM, December 7 -

VIENTIANE National Assembly Chairman Vương Đình Huệ on Thursday visited Star Telecom (Unitel), a joint venture between Viettel Global and Lao Asia Telecom, as the last activity in his trip to the country for the first Cambodia-Laos-Việt Nam (CLV) Parliamentary Summit.

The top legislator applauded achievements made by Star Telecom in recent times, especially its contribution to the economic development and social well-being of Laos.

He urged the firm to closely combine business operations with economic and defence diplomacy, and perform its responsibility as a bridge connecting the cooperation between the NAs, Governments, and defence ministries of the two countries.

Unitel's leadership in general and each Vietnamese employee in particular must be a cultural ambassador, thus preserving, maintaining and developing the great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation between Việt Nam and Laos, Huệ said.

The firm needs to regularly review its business strategy to adapt quickly to the new situation, while continuously exploring and investing in new technologies to maintain its number one position in market share, as well as develop into a leading telecommunications and digital service enterprise in Laos in the coming years, he stressed.

Unitel should pay attention to changes in the newly passed Law on Telecommunications (revised) to adjust collaboration with Laos, he noted, adding that competition must be healthy and in line with the law.

He hoped the firm to pioneer in engaging in the digital transformation in Laos, establish connections with other sectors such as agriculture, energy, transportation, and tourism, and continue social welfare programmes in the neighbouring nation.

According to General Director of Unitel Trần Trung Hưng, after more than 14 years of operation, Unitel has become the largest telecommunications network in Laos and one of the companies that make the most contribution to the local budget.

Unitel has so far provided jobs for more than 27,000 workers. It has also actively supported the Lao government in promoting digital transformation and developing an e-government. VNS