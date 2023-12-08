Robert Kool Bell’s Le Kool Champagne and CoolVines Team Up For Holiday Fundraising
EINPresswire.com/ -- Legendary bandleader Robert Kool Bell, co-founder of the iconic Grammy winning R&B/funk band, Kool & the Gang, is bringing his Le Kool champagne brand to the New Jersey-based CoolVines Wine & Spirits locations in Jersey City and Newark this month. Both teams are coming together to give back to their respective communities in NJ as well as help raise proceeds for the Bell family non-profit music education initiative, the Kool Kids Foundation.
Called the Le Kool Champagne Holiday Takeover, Mr. Bell will be appearing at the CoolVines locations on the following dates for a meet-and-greet as well as signing bottles:
Thursday, 12/14/2023 - CoolVines Powerhouse
350 Warren St. Jersey City, NJ (7:30 pm -9 pm)
Live Music by JC Music Scene
Photos by Gary Campbell
Friday, 12/15/2023 - CoolVines Grove
276 Grove St. Jersey City, NJ (5 pm – 7 pm)
Photos by Gary Campbell
Friday, 12/22/2023 - CoolVines Newark
625 Broad St. Newark, NJ (4 pm – 7 pm)
Live Music by Popido
Photos by Gary Campbell
The Jersey City dates will be in a way a homecoming for Robert Kool Bell. During his youth, Bell and his family were residents of the city after relocating from Youngstown, Ohio in the late 1950’s. It was in Jersey City during the 1960’s that Bell, and his departed younger brother Ronald (a/k/a Khalis Bayyan) formed the group the Jazziacs, which later became Kool & the Gang.
“Jersey City is where my brother Ronald and I developed our skills as musicians – me on the bass and Ronald on the saxophone,” remarked Mr. Bell. “This led to us launching Kool & the Gang and the successes we enjoyed throughout the decades.”
“CoolVines is tremendously excited to celebrate a local music legend by hosting Robert Kool Bell in our stores, to share samples of his Le Kool champagne, with customers,” states owner Mark Censits. “As huge supporters of music and other creative arts, for those three days we will be giving back 100% of our profits on the sale of Le Kool products to the Bell Family’s Kool Kids Foundation, a 501 c3 non-profit organization that supports art and music programs in NJ’s public schools.”
“My late wife Sakinah created the Kool Kids Foundation years ago,” says Mr. Bell. “Since then, the family – myself and my sons Hakim (President) and Muhammad (Vice President) – have awarded grants to organizations such as the Glenfield PTA, which oversees the Montclair (NJ) Public Schools music programs, and the Malcolm X Shabazz High School Marching Band, to continue teaching music to kids. It’s our way of paying it forward.”
For more information, go to powerhouse.coolvines.com/pages/weekly-tastings
Press inquiries, contact; Double XXposure Media - angelo@dxxnyc.com
Kahdijah Bell Taylor, Le Kool Champagne Events, - kahdijahbtaylor@gmail.com
Chiffani PR - chiffanipr@gmail.com
@lekoolchampagne_events
Angelo Ellerbee
Called the Le Kool Champagne Holiday Takeover, Mr. Bell will be appearing at the CoolVines locations on the following dates for a meet-and-greet as well as signing bottles:
Thursday, 12/14/2023 - CoolVines Powerhouse
350 Warren St. Jersey City, NJ (7:30 pm -9 pm)
Live Music by JC Music Scene
Photos by Gary Campbell
Friday, 12/15/2023 - CoolVines Grove
276 Grove St. Jersey City, NJ (5 pm – 7 pm)
Photos by Gary Campbell
Friday, 12/22/2023 - CoolVines Newark
625 Broad St. Newark, NJ (4 pm – 7 pm)
Live Music by Popido
Photos by Gary Campbell
The Jersey City dates will be in a way a homecoming for Robert Kool Bell. During his youth, Bell and his family were residents of the city after relocating from Youngstown, Ohio in the late 1950’s. It was in Jersey City during the 1960’s that Bell, and his departed younger brother Ronald (a/k/a Khalis Bayyan) formed the group the Jazziacs, which later became Kool & the Gang.
“Jersey City is where my brother Ronald and I developed our skills as musicians – me on the bass and Ronald on the saxophone,” remarked Mr. Bell. “This led to us launching Kool & the Gang and the successes we enjoyed throughout the decades.”
“CoolVines is tremendously excited to celebrate a local music legend by hosting Robert Kool Bell in our stores, to share samples of his Le Kool champagne, with customers,” states owner Mark Censits. “As huge supporters of music and other creative arts, for those three days we will be giving back 100% of our profits on the sale of Le Kool products to the Bell Family’s Kool Kids Foundation, a 501 c3 non-profit organization that supports art and music programs in NJ’s public schools.”
“My late wife Sakinah created the Kool Kids Foundation years ago,” says Mr. Bell. “Since then, the family – myself and my sons Hakim (President) and Muhammad (Vice President) – have awarded grants to organizations such as the Glenfield PTA, which oversees the Montclair (NJ) Public Schools music programs, and the Malcolm X Shabazz High School Marching Band, to continue teaching music to kids. It’s our way of paying it forward.”
For more information, go to powerhouse.coolvines.com/pages/weekly-tastings
Press inquiries, contact; Double XXposure Media - angelo@dxxnyc.com
Kahdijah Bell Taylor, Le Kool Champagne Events, - kahdijahbtaylor@gmail.com
Chiffani PR - chiffanipr@gmail.com
@lekoolchampagne_events
Angelo Ellerbee
Double XXposure Media Relations
+1 201-224-6570
angelo@dxxnyc.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Watch the animated history of the Kool Kids Foundation