First Lady Peggy McMaster's Schedule: Monday, November 27, 2023

COLUMBIA, S.C. – First Lady Peggy McMaster's schedule for Monday, November 27, includes the following: 

Monday, November 27 at 10:00 AM: First Lady Peggy McMaster will greet representatives from Price's Christmas Tree Farm and Lexington Tech Center Future Farmers of America chapter as they deliver Christmas trees and poinsettias to the Governor's Mansion, Governor's Mansion, 800 Richland Street, Columbia, S.C. 

 

