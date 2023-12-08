Additive Plastics Group expands manufacturing operations in Anderson County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Additive Plastics Group, LLC (APG), a premier manufacturer of color and additive concentrates, specialty compounds and custom engineered products, today announced it is expanding in Anderson County. The $6.2 million investment will create 24 new jobs.

APG’s industry experience, manufacturing strength and creative solutions allow the company to offer its customers the products they need to achieve their specific business growth objectives. APG custom formulates and compounds a broad variety of polymers, enhancing both the aesthetic and mechanical performance of these materials, while supporting a wide variety of industries and applications. By merging science with an understanding of product goals and with keen attention to manufacturing and quality requirements, APG helps pinpoint the ideal combination of polymers and polymer additives to designed to meet the most demanding of applications.

The company plans to upfit its existing facility located at 227 Youth Center Road in Belton. APG will also add a new, 25,000-square-foot building at the same site to accommodate increased logistics demand.

Operations will be online in October 2024. Individuals interested in joining the APG team should email Marc Vanover.

QUOTES

“APG has been growing year over year, and we are proud to be able to have a positive impact on Anderson County and its people.” -APG President Marc Vanover

“Congratulations to APG on expanding its operation in Anderson County. We celebrate the company’s contribution to the Upstate and look forward to continuing a successful partnership.”-Gov. Henry McMaster

“With a focus on customer needs, APG has amassed its own formula for success. This additional investment provides an opportunity to offer ideal plastic solutions to create next-level products.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“Thank you to Additive Plastics Group, Inc. for bringing quality jobs creation and investment to an area of Anderson County where it is much needed.” -Anderson County Council District Seven Councilwoman M. Cindy Wilson

FIVE FAST FACTS