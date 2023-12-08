SCDC Proudly Welcomes Kent Morrison as Chief Administration Officer
I am honored to join SCDC's dynamic team. I am eager to leverage my expertise to amplify our multifaceted business operations and foster technological innovation.”HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp (SCDC) proudly welcomes Kent Morrison as Chief Administration Officer (CAO), reporting directly to Odell Abdur-Raheem, the Founder and Chief Visionary Officer, alongside the Chief Financial Officer, Chief Legal Officer, and Chief Executive Officer. Positioned within one of SCDC's crucial divisions, Mr. Morrison will oversee an adept team comprising the Chief Technology Officer, Chief R&D Officer, Chief Communications Officer, and Chief Commercial Officer. These integral roles are instrumental in fortifying SCDC's business framework, dedicated to developing, building, selling, and managing Class A multifamily real estate.
— Kent Morrison
Kent Morrison's illustrious 25-year career is marked by pioneering software and technology solutions that have redefined industries, propelled revenue, and optimized operational efficiency. Holding an MS in Instructional Technology from the University of Houston at Clear Lake and a BA in Mathematics, his diverse journey began in startup environments, spanning privately held firms, and PE-backed ventures. His expertise includes EdTech, transportation, aviation, custom software, consulting, and other sectors, reaching national and global markets. His leadership ethos, deeply rooted in servant leadership, fuels innovative change within organizations and orchestrates collaborative cross-functional teams.
With a spectrum of executive roles, from CTO to CEO, Kent Morrison’s career brims with noteworthy achievements. His successes range from driving significant organizational change to launching groundbreaking software platforms and having led the development of industry-leading products that drive outstanding company growth in market size and maintain high ROI. Notably, in response to COVID-19 concerns, under his leadership, a cross-functional team developed and introduced novel pricing models to address customer concerns and spurred annual sales to triple the previous average. Complementing these achievements is his educational background, he served as a public school teacher and adjunct professor of web development, underscoring his commitment to fostering cross-functional collaboration and nurturing organizational and individual growth through servant leadership.
In addition to his outstanding career achievements, Mr. Morrison enjoys getting involved in the community. He pioneered the Pearland Youth Basketball Club, a nonprofit fostering highly competitive basketball programs for local youth, as well as deep involvement in Clear Lake Sailing Club—an organization dedicated to promoting recreational sailing and education on small boats.
Kent Morrison cherishes moments with his wife and two grown children and finds solace in navigating the waters of Galveston Bay and along the Texas Gulf Coast through recreational sailing.
Chief Visionary Officer, Odell Abdur-Raheem, enthuses, "Kent Morrison's arrival marks a pivotal moment for SCDC, as his exceptional leadership and track record in driving organizational and technological change will take us to unprecedented heights."
Mr. Morrison, the newly appointed Chief Administrative Officer, expresses, "I am honored to join SCDC's dynamic team. I am eager to leverage my expertise to amplify our multifaceted business operations and foster technological innovation."
Kent Morrison brings a wealth of dynamic leadership experience to SCDC, blending a visionary approach with hands-on expertise across diverse sectors. His commitment to driving innovation and fostering collaborative growth aligns seamlessly with our company's mission.
About S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp (SCDC)
S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp (SCDC) is a problem-solving production company via the vehicle of multi-family real estate. SCDC develops, builds, sells, and manages Class A luxury multifamily apartment buildings. The company offers superior profit margins for its investors, offers maximum value and quality to tenants, and contributes exceptional housing and jobs to the communities it serves. Through its unique win-win-win-win business model, SCDC has a transformative impact on lives and fosters positive changes within communities.
S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp is headquartered in Houston. For more information, please visit https://www.sharecommunitydevelopmentcorp.com
Rachel Kay
S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp
+1 281-863-9929
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other