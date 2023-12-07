07 December 2023

The delegation of Turkmenistan took part in the work of the UNESCO Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage

From 5 to 9 December 2023, the 18th session of the UNESCO Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage is taking place in Kasane, Republic of Botswana.

The delegation of Turkmenistan led by the Executive Secretary of the National Commission of Turkmenistan for UNESCO Ch. Rustemova took part in this session.

On December 5, 2023, as part of the event, based on broad consensus, without voting, the above Committee unanimously decided to include the nomination of Turkmenistan “The Art of Akhal-Teke Horse Breeding and the Traditions of Horse Decoration” in the Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage humanity.

After the decision was made, the delegation of Turkmenistan expressed gratitude to the members of the Committee and representatives of delegations for supporting the nomination of Turkmenistan and made a presentation on the Art of Akhal-Teke horse breeding and the tradition of horse decoration, which was warmly received by the evaluation commission of the Intergovernmental Committee for the Protection of Intangible Cultural Heritage.