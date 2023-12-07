The Ambassador of the Republic of Zimbabwe presented copies of his credentials

Submit Release
07 December 2023

On December 7, 2023, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan B.Myatiev accepted copies of credentials of the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Zimbabwe to Turkmenistan (with residence in Tehran) Bright Kupemba.

The Deputy Minister congratulated the Ambassador on his appointment to a responsible post and confirmed the readiness of the Turkmen side to provide support and assistance in fulfilling his diplomatic mission to strengthen Turkmen-Zimbabwean relations.

Cooperation within international organizations, primarily within the UN, was noted.

The parties exchanged views on the development of cooperation between the two countries in the political, diplomatic, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres.

