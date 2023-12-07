07 December 2023

150

The Ambassador of the State of Kuwait presented copies of his credentials to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

On December 7, 2023, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan B.Myatiev accepted copies of credentials from the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the State of Kuwait to Turkmenistan (with residence in Tehran) Badr Abdullah al-Munikh.

The Deputy Minister congratulated the Ambassador on his appointment to a responsible post and confirmed the readiness of the Turkmen side to provide support and assistance in fulfilling his diplomatic mission to strengthen Turkmen-Kuwaiti relations.

During the conversation, diplomats emphasized the importance of holding political consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of the two countries to strengthen bilateral cooperation.

The parties noted that cooperation between Turkmenistan and Kuwait in the political-diplomatic, trade-economic and cultural-humanitarian fields is successfully developing and discussed ways and directions for their further expansion.