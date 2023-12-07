07 December 2023

The state of Turkmen-Austrian relations was discussed at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan

On December 7, 2023, a meeting was held between the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan M.Byashimova and the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Austria to Turkmenistan (with residence in Baku) Thomas Schuller-Götzburg and the head of the Turkmen-Austrian Society Neda Berger, who arrived in Ashgabat on a working visit .

During the meeting, an interested exchange of views took place on the state of Turkmen-Austrian cooperation in the political-diplomatic, trade-economic, cultural-humanitarian spheres.

The parties noted the high level of cooperation in the cultural and humanitarian sphere and exchanged views on the prospects for cooperation between the business community of the two countries in various projects.