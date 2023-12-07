Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,479 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 448,633 in the last 365 days.

The state of Turkmen-Austrian relations was discussed at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan

07 December 2023

171

The state of Turkmen-Austrian relations was discussed at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan

On December 7, 2023, a meeting was held between the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan M.Byashimova and the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Austria to Turkmenistan (with residence in Baku) Thomas Schuller-Götzburg and the head of the Turkmen-Austrian Society Neda Berger, who arrived in Ashgabat on a working visit .

During the meeting, an interested exchange of views took place on the state of Turkmen-Austrian cooperation in the political-diplomatic, trade-economic, cultural-humanitarian spheres.

The parties noted the high level of cooperation in the cultural and humanitarian sphere and exchanged views on the prospects for cooperation between the business community of the two countries in various projects.

You just read:

The state of Turkmen-Austrian relations was discussed at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more