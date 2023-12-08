John Johnson Embraces CEO Role at S.H.A.R.E. Realty Brokerage, a Subsidiary of SCDC, Pioneering a Visionary Path
I am truly honored to join the exceptional team. I am enthusiastic about leveraging my experience to ensure that our company remains a beacon of excellence in the real estate sector...”HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp (SCDC) proudly announces the hiring of John Johnson as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of its subsidiary, S.H.A.R.E. Realty Brokerage, reporting directly to Chairman of the Board, Odell Abdur-Raheem. As CEO, Mr. Johnson will oversee land acquisition, including but not limited to location, identification, and analysis for all SCDC’s multifamily, manufacturing, and office locations.
Mr. Johnson's career highlights an exceptional track record in managing substantial responsibilities and budgets, overseeing financial landscapes upwards to $450mm. His distinctive ability to connect with others and grasp the crucial role of location in real estate has guided him on a decades-long journey. This journey has resulted in securing high-level national and worldwide contracts with prominent entities such as Kmart, Walmart, Sears, and Disney, while simultaneously cultivating lifelong friendships. Mr. Johnson's adeptness in meticulously executing budgets highlights his proficiency in revitalizing companies. His strategic acumen involves identifying critical areas for improvement, devising comprehensive resolutions, and implementing transformative changes to drive business growth. Furthermore, his exceptional interpersonal communication skills have been instrumental in effectively leading multinational corporations with workforces exceeding 10,000 employees across various countries and cities.
John Johnson brings a wealth of experience, having led as CEO in multiple private equity companies and banks. With a Business Administration degree from Mississippi State University, his career showcases adeptness in handling substantial budgets, diverse workforces, and complex international partnerships. Noteworthy is his decade-long service as a commissioner in Texas county/city government, demonstrating a profound understanding of local governance as it pertains to community planning and development.
Beyond corporate and government roles, Johnson is a dedicated servant leader, contributing tenures on the Boards of Global Heart Ministries for a decade and Habitat Humanity for five years. His extensive experience with multi-million-dollar budgets and expansive global network contributes to Global Heart Ministries' mission of leveraging technology to reach marginalized religious congregations in Asia and the Middle East.
John Johnson is a family-oriented individual, cherishing moments with his wife Peggy of 33 years, their two children, and four grandchildren, ages 1, 2, 6, and 16.
Odell Abdur-Raheem, Chairman of the Board, states, "John Johnson's strategic ability to connect with others and extensive leadership background perfectly align with our vision at SCDC. His ability to navigate complex landscapes, both in the corporate realm and within the government, gives us confidence in his capability to drive S.H.A.R.E. Realty Brokerage towards achieving our ambitious goals of community-centric real estate development.”
John Johnson, newly appointed CEO of S.H.A.R.E. Realty Brokerage expresses, "I am truly honored to join the exceptional team and contribute to SCDC's mission. I am enthusiastic about leveraging my experience to ensure that our company remains a beacon of excellence in the real estate sector, while positively impacting the communities we serve.”
John Johnson’s skillful career, adept management of extensive service networks, utilization of digital and social marketing, and customer-centric leadership make him the ideal leader for S.H.A.R.E. Realty Brokerage.
About S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp (SCDC)
S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp (SCDC) is a problem-solving production company via the vehicle of multi-family real estate. SCDC develops, builds, sells, and manages Class A luxury multifamily apartment buildings. The company offers superior profit margins for its investors, offers maximum value and quality to tenants, and contributes exceptional housing and jobs to the communities it serves. Through its unique win-win-win-win business model, SCDC has a transformative impact on lives and fosters positive changes within communities.
S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp is headquartered in Houston. For more information, please visit https://www.sharecommunitydevelopmentcorp.com
