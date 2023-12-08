S.H.A.R.E. Integrated Construction Services, a Subsidiary of SCDC, Names Diego Vilchis as CEO
I am honored to join this esteemed company and lead it towards monumental achievements, crafting exquisite properties, and positively impacting lives through housing and investment opportunities.”HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp (SCDC) proudly announces the hiring of Diego Vilchis as its Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of its subsidiary company, S.H.A.R.E. Integrated Construction Services, reporting directly to the Chairman of the Board, Odell Abdur-Raheem. In his capacity as CEO, Mr. Vilchis will lead the charge in building and developing SCDC's Class A multifamily communities. His appointment marks a significant milestone, as Mr. Vilchis embodies the ideal candidate to extend SCDC's mission and vision in developing these exceptional communities.
Diego Vilchis is an internationally renowned construction development design-thinking guru. He was listed as Mexico’s ‘Best Social Housing Developer’ two years in a row and carries a long list of local, national, and international accolades. Noteworthy projects include Maple Heights in Houston, Texas, a sprawling 211-acre development with 830 lots, and Cypresswood, featuring 350-unit apartments. Diego has been a trailblazer in leading the construction of over 7,000 concrete forms for single-family homes. With a portfolio encompassing the development and construction of more than 45,000 homes across 20 distinct projects, Diego Vilchis is celebrated for his keen design sensibility, unwavering commitment to project development, and formidable negotiation skills, all of which have contributed to his remarkable success.
A graduate of both Stanford Graduate School of Business and Kellogg School of Management, Mr. Vilchis possesses an innate gift for steering companies and initiatives toward profitability. He converts project conceptualization into actionable blueprints, leaving an enduring impact throughout his career. His ventures include landmark achievements like securing Motorola's largest-ever contract in the broadband sector in Mexico during the early 2000s. Furthermore, Mr. Vilchis has demonstrated collaborative prowess across for-profit, non-profit, and government spheres, serving as the President of the Urban Institute of Michoacan and holding the position of President of the National Chamber of Housing for six years. Additionally, his leadership in coordinating a security board in Michoacan, Mexico, alongside entities such as the U.S. Ambassador and Mexico's Federal Forces, attests to his ability to navigate complex collaborations effectively.
Beyond his professional endeavors, Mr. Vilchis infuses every project with his unwavering commitment to community upliftment. His decade-long service as a board member for VIFAC Vida y Familia has been instrumental in aiding pregnant women in need, overseeing shelter homes, and facilitating adoption. His innovative marketing strategies and collaborative thinking continue to drive these impactful efforts.
Odell Abdur-Raheem, Chairman of the Board, states, "Diego Vilchis's unwavering commitment, both in his professional endeavors and philanthropic pursuits, perfectly aligns with our ethos of community-driven development. We are delighted to have him leading S.H.A.R.E. Integrated Construction Services to build our beautiful properties."
Diego Vilchis expresses, "I am deeply honored to join this esteemed company and lead it towards monumental achievements, crafting exquisite properties, and positively impacting lives through housing and investment opportunities."
Diego Vilchis seamlessly combines his passion for development with an entrepreneurial drive that spans across for-profit, non-profit, and governmental realms. His role within S.H.A.R.E. Integrated Construction Services perfectly aligns with SCDC's mission of expanding and enhancing Class A multifamily housing—developing, building, selling, and managing these exceptional properties.
About S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp (SCDC)
S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp (SCDC) is a problem-solving production company via the vehicle of multi-family real estate. SCDC develops, builds, sells, and manages Class A luxury multifamily apartment buildings. The company offers superior profit margins for its investors, offers maximum value and quality to tenants, and contributes exceptional housing and jobs to the communities it serves. Through its unique win-win-win-win business model, SCDC has a transformative impact on lives and fosters positive changes within communities.
S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp is headquartered in Houston. For more information, please visit https://www.sharecommunitydevelopmentcorp.com
