NZ WINNERS ANNOUNCED: New Zealand wines shine at the 2023 Global Fine Wine Challenge with 5 Trophies & 55 medals
New Zealand's 5 Trophy Winners & 6 Runner-Up Double Gold winning wines from the 2023 Global Fine Wine Challenge
The Global Fine Wine Challenge 2023 results are out revealing yet another very strong performance for New Zealand wines against the best of the new world.
New Zealand's brilliance in white wine production was once again on full display with more than 70% of the nation's medals being won in these classes”SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, December 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Full results from the Global Fine Wine Challenge 2023 have been released, with New Zealand wines delivering yet another dominant performance, especially in the white wine classes against some of the best wines the new world has to offer.
— Ross Anderson, Director - GFWC 2023
Judging took place over four days in Sydney in mid November, where Trophy, Double Gold and Gold medal-winning wines were selected from the 600 entries. On the final day, White Wine of Show, Red Wine of Show and Wine of Show were awarded from the 19 Class winners.
Only 19 wines were awarded a prestigious Trophy medal. There were also 22 Runner-Up Double Gold, 68 Double Gold and 122 Gold medals awarded in total, making up 38% of the total wines tasted.
New Zealand, now under Jane Skilton MW's guidance secured 5 Trophies, 6 Runner-up Double Golds, 22 Double Golds and 27 Golds for a total of 60 medals.
“Every wine that was awarded a gold or double gold medal was truly worthy of recognition and there were some absolutely stellar bottles. Which makes the success of the trophy winners even more special.” Jane Skilton MW
Trophies were awarded to Greywacke Wild Sauvignon 2021, Lake Chalice Wines Plume Chardonnay 2020, Lawson's Dry Hills The Pioneer Gewurztraminer 2022, Te Whare Ra Wines Single Vineyard 5182 Pinot Gris 2022 & Tohu Wines Whenua Awa Single Vineyard Riesling 2019.
Lake Chalice Wines Plume Chardonnay 2020 was also awarded WHITE WINE OF SHOW.
Runner-Up Double Gold medals were awarded to:
• Blind River Sauvignon Blanc 2023
• Framingham Wines F-Series Riesling Trockenbeerenauslese 2022
• Immigrant's Vineyard Ruru Gewurztraminer 2022
• Lake Chalice Wines The Falcon Rosé Pinot Noir 2022
• te Pa Family Vineyards Ltd Reserve Collection 'Westhaven' Pinot Noir 2021
• Zephyr organic Riesling 2023
New Zealand's Double Gold medals include:
• Askerne Estate Reserve Chardonnay 2021
• Askerne Estate Reserve Gewurztraminer 2021
• Brancott Estate Letter Series O Chardonnay 2022
• Church Road 1 Single Vineyard Chardonnay 2022
• Clearview Estate Reserve Chardonnay 2022
• Deutz Marlborough Cuvee Blanc de Blanc Sparkling Chardonnay 2019
• Deutz Marlborough Prestige Cuvee 2017
• Esk Valley Artisanal Hawkes Bay Tempranillo 2021
• Giesen Single Vineyard Clayvin Syrah 2021
• Hunter's Wines MiruMiru Sparkling 2018
• Lake Chalice Wines The Falcon Sauvignon Blanc 2022
• Leveret & Mills Reef Winery Elspeth Gimblett Gravels Cabernet Sauvignon 2020
• Mora Wines Pinot Gris 2022
• Nanny Goat Vineyard Single Vineyard Queensberry Pinot Noir 2022
• te Pa Family Vineyards Ltd Sauvignon Blanc 2023
• Trinity Hill Gimblett Gravels Syrah 2021
• Trinity Hill Gimblett Gravels The Gimblett 2021
• Trinity Hill Single Vineyard 125 Gimblett Chardonnay 2021
• Villa Maria Reserve Wairau Valley Sauvignon Blanc 2022
• Villa Maria Single Vineyard Taylors Pass Marlborough Pinot Noir 2021
• Whitehaven Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc 2022
• Yealands Estate Wines Single Vineyard Albarino 2023
A full listing of New Zealand's 27 Gold Medal winners and all of the results from the 2023 Global Fine Wine Challenge can be downloaded from the website at globalfine.wine .
“The show is a fascinating snapshot of new-world winemaking. The elevation in quality shows that the winemaking and vineyard teams certainly don't rest on their laurels and continue the pursuit of excellence across the spectrum of styles. The 2023 sparkling class was probably the finest line-up of 'New World' fizz ever assembled! The quality has elevated to a new level and was simply outstanding.” Toni Paterson MW
“There are few wine competitions in the world that celebrate the best of the best. The winners of the Global Fine Wine Challenge were outstanding wines and beautiful examples of their kind.” Andrew Caillard MW
Established in 2003, the Global Fine Wine Challenge (GFWC), formerly Six Nations Wine Challenge is the New World’s unique wine competition. Unlike other global wine competitions, participation is by invitation only. Wines are selected and invited to represent their respective nations, like the Olympics by leading international wine critics including Christopher Waters (Canada), Michael Fridjhon (South Africa), Huon Hooke (Australia), Jane Skilton MW (New Zealand), Anthony Mueller and Virginie Boone (USA). Entries are capped at 120 entries per country, and wines are judged across 22 classes. The 2023 Challenge was judged blind by Toni Paterson MW, Jane Skilton MW, Huon Hooke & Anthony Mueller. The GFWC is trusted internationally for its unique and rigorous judging process.
Visit globalfine.wine for a full list of winners.
Ross Anderson
New World Wine Challenge PL
+61 431 512 979
ross@globalfine.wine
