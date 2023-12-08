NZ WINNERS ANNOUNCED: New Zealand wines shine at the 2023 Global Fine Wine Challenge with 5 Trophies & 55 medals

New Zealand's 5 Trophy Winners & 6 Runner-Up Double Gold winning wines from the 2023 Global Fine Wine Challenge New Zealand's 22 Double Gold Medal winning wines from the 2023 Global Fine Wine Challenge The Trophy Winners for 2023 - Global Fine Wine Challenge

The Global Fine Wine Challenge 2023 results are out revealing yet another very strong performance for New Zealand wines against the best of the new world.

New Zealand's brilliance in white wine production was once again on full display with more than 70% of the nation's medals being won in these classes” — Ross Anderson, Director - GFWC 2023