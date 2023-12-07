Aircalin Launches New Route: Bridging New Caledonia, Fiji, and French Polynesia

Aircalin, the international airline of New Caledonia, is extending its reach in the Pacific region. Beginning Wednesday, 6 December, Aircalin is introducing a second weekly flight connecting New Caledonia and French Polynesia, with a stopover at Nadi airport in the Fiji Islands. This service will operate every Wednesday.

Following the launch of its Singapore route in July 2022, Aircalin continues to grow with this new flight path. This expansion offers fresh travel opportunities for people from New Caledonia, French Polynesia, and Fiji. Introducing this new route is a strategic move to enhance regional connectivity. It aims to strengthen the various Pacific archipelagos’ historical, cultural, and economic ties.

New Perspectives from Tahiti

The opening of this new route offers several benefits to Polynesian travellers:

A new destination within a 5-hour flight: Fiji.

A second weekly connecting flight to New Caledonia.

Connections via Nadi or Noumea to other Pacific islands (Vanuatu, Samoa, Tonga) and to Australian cities (Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne).

Doubling the Flight Options from Noumea to Papeete and Nadi

For people in New Caledonia, this new route means:

Greater flexibility in planning their travel durations.

Improved access to North America through existing partnerships with Air Tahiti Nui and Fiji Airways, offering shorter routes to connect the American continent via Nadi or Papeete.

A Direct Connection Between Fiji and French Polynesia

This new line also benefits international travellers by providing the following:

The only direct flight between Nadi and Papeete.

New itinerary options via Noumea, Papeete, or Nadi for travelling in the Pacific islands.

Enhanced stopover possibilities, connecting the Pacific region to the rest of the world.

Book Your Flight

Reservations can be made at www.aircalin.com or through your travel agency.