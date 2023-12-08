USHBC Celebrates the U.S. Relationship with Israel & the Contributions of the Jewish Community at onset of Hanukkah
EINPresswire.com/ -- As Jewish families around the world begin their Hanukkah celebrations, the United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) celebrates our nation’s relationship with Israel and the contributions of the Jewish community. Javier Palomarez, President & CEO of the USHBC, released the following statement on behalf of the organization:
“This Hanukkah, we are taking time to honor the contributions of the Jewish community and our historic relationship with the nation of Israel. For 75 years, our partnership with Israel has been built on commitments to democracy, economic prosperity, and regional security. Today, that relationship has flourished into bilateral trade exceeding $50 billion, a strong national security alliance, and a shared passion for entrepreneurialism.
Israel and America are bound together by common values, a passion for improving our world, and a shared vision for a better future. As we enter this holy season, we remember that we are stronger together. We are two countries of faith and family that pour ourselves into our communities. Together, the love we share is unstoppable.”
About the USHBC
The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) is the leading voice for the Hispanic business community. A 501(c)6 non-profit organization, the USHBC focuses on improving access to contracting in the public and private sector, fair representation of Hispanics in business, media and politics, and ensuring Hispanics have a voice in the national dialogue. The USHBC is a nonpartisan organization.
Sabrina Leeloo Gonzalez
