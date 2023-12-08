Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,137 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 448,111 in the last 365 days.

USHBC Celebrates the U.S. Relationship with Israel & the Contributions of the Jewish Community at onset of Hanukkah

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As Jewish families around the world begin their Hanukkah celebrations, the United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) celebrates our nation’s relationship with Israel and the contributions of the Jewish community. Javier Palomarez, President & CEO of the USHBC, released the following statement on behalf of the organization:

“This Hanukkah, we are taking time to honor the contributions of the Jewish community and our historic relationship with the nation of Israel. For 75 years, our partnership with Israel has been built on commitments to democracy, economic prosperity, and regional security. Today, that relationship has flourished into bilateral trade exceeding $50 billion, a strong national security alliance, and a shared passion for entrepreneurialism.

Israel and America are bound together by common values, a passion for improving our world, and a shared vision for a better future. As we enter this holy season, we remember that we are stronger together. We are two countries of faith and family that pour ourselves into our communities. Together, the love we share is unstoppable.”

About the USHBC
The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) is the leading voice for the Hispanic business community. A 501(c)6 non-profit organization, the USHBC focuses on improving access to contracting in the public and private sector, fair representation of Hispanics in business, media and politics, and ensuring Hispanics have a voice in the national dialogue. The USHBC is a nonpartisan organization.

Sabrina Leeloo Gonzalez
United States Hispanic Business Council
+1 305-608-0425
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

USHBC Celebrates the U.S. Relationship with Israel & the Contributions of the Jewish Community at onset of Hanukkah

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Politics, Religion, U.S. Politics, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more