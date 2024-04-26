The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) Commends Governor Desantis for Signing HB1007 Into Law
EINPresswire.com/ -- The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) commends Governor Desantis for signing HB1007 into law and protecting children and teens statewide from illegal vapes from China. Javier Palomarez, President & CEO of the USHBC released the following statement on behalf of the organization:
"We are delighted to see Governor Desantis and the Florida Legislature take a powerful step in addressing the oversaturation of candy-flavored, disposable vapes. Disposable vapes have waged chemical warfare on our nation’s children, with usage among kids aged 12 to 18 up by over 2000%. As the leading advocate for our nation’s 4.5 million Hispanic-owned businesses, we believe in commerce, but commerce with a conscience. That is why we believe that Florida’s statewide directory is a sound policy solution that prioritizes the health and safety of our kids, provides guidance for small businesses, and ensures legal e-cigarette products that are alternatives for adult smokers remain accessible for those trying to quit smoking. HB 1007 is a critical new law for all Floridians that will allow law enforcement to address a growing crisis that has impacted the state for years.”
About the United States Hispanic Business Council
The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) is the leading voice for the Hispanic business community. A 501(c)6 non-profit organization, the USHBC focuses on improving access to contracting in the public and private sector, fair representation of Hispanics in business, media, and politics, and ensuring Hispanics have a voice in the national dialogue. The USHBC is a nonpartisan organization.
