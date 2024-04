WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) commends Governor Desantis for signing HB1007 into law and protecting children and teens statewide from illegal vapes from China. Javier Palomarez , President & CEO of the USHBC released the following statement on behalf of the organization:"We are delighted to see Governor Desantis and the Florida Legislature take a powerful step in addressing the oversaturation of candy-flavored, disposable vapes. Disposable vapes have waged chemical warfare on our nation’s children, with usage among kids aged 12 to 18 up by over 2000%. As the leading advocate for our nation’s 4.5 million Hispanic-owned businesses, we believe in commerce, but commerce with a conscience. That is why we believe that Florida’s statewide directory is a sound policy solution that prioritizes the health and safety of our kids, provides guidance for small businesses, and ensures legal e-cigarette products that are alternatives for adult smokers remain accessible for those trying to quit smoking. HB 1007 is a critical new law for all Floridians that will allow law enforcement to address a growing crisis that has impacted the state for years.”About the United States Hispanic Business CouncilThe United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) is the leading voice for the Hispanic business community. A 501(c)6 non-profit organization, the USHBC focuses on improving access to contracting in the public and private sector, fair representation of Hispanics in business, media, and politics, and ensuring Hispanics have a voice in the national dialogue. The USHBC is a nonpartisan organization.