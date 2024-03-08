President Biden Acknowledges Border Smuggling Crisis in State of the Union Address, USHBC Calls for Action
EINPresswire.com/ -- The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) urges President Biden to address the smuggling of illicit drugs and goods through our southern border. During his State of the Union Address tonight, President Biden acknowledged we are facing these challenges at epidemic levels. Javier Palomarez, President & CEO of the USHBC, released the following statement on behalf of the organization:
"Just two weeks ago, I visited the border for a South Texas Town Hall our association hosted. The surge of fentanyl, illicit vapes, and counterfeit medicine crossing our borders was a prominent concern, and the community made it clear that the crisis is not abating. The numbers don't lie—fentanyl has become the primary cause of death for adults aged 18-45, nearly 3 million underage individuals are using illegal vapes, and the counterfeit medicine trade has surged to a staggering $430 billion.
I urge President Biden to follow through on his statements tonight. This is not a Republican issue or a Democrat issue – this is an American crisis. For too long, administrations have kicked this can down the road. The era of postponement has ended; action is imperative."
