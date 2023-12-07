VFAF Veterans for Trump producing a "Trump" related documentary for release in early 2024 said Stan Fitzgerald

Donna Fitzgerald filming for VFAF Veterans for Trump Stan Fitzgerald filming for VFAF Veterans for Trump Jared Craig filming for VFAF Veterans for Trump

Veterans for America First aka Veterans for Trump is announcing the production of a film project to use supporting Donald J Trump for 47th president said VFAF

This is about promoting Trump not self promoting” — Stan Fitzgerald VFAF Veterans for Trump grassroots President

PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, USA, December 7, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- From the press room of L-Strategies : The official press of Veterans for Trump grassroots national :VFAF Veterans for Trump president Stan Fitzgerald with Ambassador Donna Fitzgerald recently produced “The Fall of Deceit” starring Admiral Kubic , General Flynn and Laura Loomer , with Roger Stone , Jeffrey Clark , John Nantz , John Solomon , Jody Hice , Vernon Jones and Mallory Staples.Close to completion is the couples second film which is a documentary about the border. The project is geared at promoting a secure border through the next Trump administration . The film is also promoting VFAF endorsed candidate Victor Avila over the establishment incumbent.The VFAF organization as a team is working on a confidential “Trump” film project that will be released in 2024 after a major announcement on Veterans.“We are going to hold off releasing trailers or details until after the announcement , this is about promoting Trump not self promoting.” said Stan Fitzgerald.Filming started in what will be the Fitzgerald’s third film for the America First movement. The organizational team effort has tight lips about the project and title, but has leaked they already have filmed content from sitting members of congress , celebrities , flag officers and Trump campaign influencers that will come together to help President Donald Trump win his bid for our country’s highest office.In other VFAF News :Jason Fyk founder of Social Media Freedom partners with Legacy PAC and Veterans for Trump in his firms challenge to Section 230’s Constitutionality.The Veterans group is focusing on America First politics and is considered to have a powerful primary endorsement : https://fox59.com/business/press-releases/ein-presswire/645012264/the-powerful-primary-endorsement-from-veterans-for-trump-and-veterans-for-america-first/ VFAF Veterans for America First AKA Veterans for Trump was invited as part of the grass roots campaign to Mar-A-Lago in November 2022 for Donald Trump’s announcement of his run for 47th president. The former president shared the endorsement of VFAF for his bid on the Truth Social Platform along with the article stating the organization was part of the grassroots campaign collationThe Veterans group is partnered with Legacy PAC , a political action committee committed to preserving the Legacy of President Trump and promoting America First candidates. Stan Fitzgerald , Jared Craig , Mark Finchem , Kelli Ward and Martha Boneta Fain are on the Legacy PAC Team.

THE FALL OF DECEIT Trailer by Frank X Panico and Stan Fitzgerald with General Flynn , Laura Loomer