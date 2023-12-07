Data Facts Outperforms in HRO Today Baker's Dozen for 6th Year in a Row

Data Facts Ranked on 2023 HRO Today Baker's Dozen List

Data Facts announces their sixth year on this prestigious list for Pre-Employment Screening, which is based on feedback from current clients.

It’s priceless knowing we hit the mark with our clients and exceed their expectations.” — Lisa May, Executive Vice President

MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Data Facts - a national and international provider of background screening solutions - proudly announces they have been ranked in HRO Today’s Baker’s Dozen Customer Satisfaction Ranking for Pre-Employment Screening in 2023. HRO Today’s Baker’s Dozen rankings are based on feedback from current clients of the background screening providers. The data is analyzed and measured by service breadth, deal sizes, and quality of service. Scores are then calculated in all three subcategories as well as an overall score. This is the sixth year in a row Data Facts has ranked on this prestigious list, and the second year they have been honored with a place in the Enterprise level for all categories.

Ensuring that hiring decisions are informed and accurate continues to be a major priority for HR leaders who leverage pre-employment screening services. In fact, research from HRO Today shows that 76 percent of HR leaders believe that accuracy is the most important element of the services offered by background screening providers. To help HR practitioners find the right partner for their business, HRO Today has conducted the annual Baker’s Dozen ranking for the past 10 years.

Tammy Henry, the Vice-President of Client Success for Data Facts, was thrilled with the news. “This truly reflects how strong our commitment is to our clients, and in turn our client’s commitment to Data Facts. Our team strives, year over year, to build and maintain strong partnerships where our client’s success is at the core of everything we do. It’s about them!"

Data Facts’ Executive Vice President, Lisa May, is also excited about the recognition. “I’m delighted Data Facts received an award driven completely from customer feedback. We are thankful and honored to serve the great organizations that choose to partner with us. Every member of our team gives their best every day. It’s priceless knowing we hit the mark with our clients and exceed their expectations.”

About HRO Today

HRO Today’s Baker’s Dozen Customer Satisfaction Rating: Pre-Employment Screening is based on quantitative rankings and feedback from approximately 1,200 verified customers from over 525 client companies through an online survey on categories including service breadth, deal sizes, and service quality. The customer survey data used to achieve this recognition is based primarily on customer satisfaction. To achieve inclusion on the Baker’s Dozen list, companies are rated anonymously by their clients. Once collected, response data for all providers with a statistically significant sample size are loaded into the HRO Today database for analysis using a statistical analysis and predetermined algorithm. The Baker’s Dozen list is one of the most prestigious surveys in the pre-employment screening industry.

About Data Facts

For over three decades, Data Facts has provided background screening clients trust to make sound hiring decisions. When you work with Data Facts, you’re investing not only in your business but also in an invaluable partnership. We’re pioneers in the industry and passionate about creating safe, secure workplaces. Data Facts leverages technology to amplify our efforts, but we also employ real people to provide common sense and exceptional customer service. The result? Reliable candidate and employee information that’s returned to you quickly and efficiently. Data Facts delivers technology-driven information for people, about people, by people.

Data Facts is PBSA and SOC 2 accredited, and a women-owned company. Learn more by visiting our website.