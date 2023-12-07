RE: I91 from Canada POE to x28 shut down
Roadway is now back open!
Thank you for the patience.
From: Gomes, Cullen via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>
Sent: Thursday, December 7, 2023 2:33 PM
To: AOT - Road Closures <AOT.RoadClosures@vermont.gov>; DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Subject: I91 from Canada POE to x28 shut down
EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
State Police St. Albans
News Release – Roadway / Traffic Notification
I91 SB in the area of Derby between the Point of Entry from Canada and exit 28 Rd will be shut down due to an ongoing incident.
This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
Thanks,
Cullen Gomes
Emergency Communications Dispatcher I
Vermont State Police Williston PSAP
2777 St. George RD Williston VT 05495
Phone 802.878.7111
PSAP FAX 802.878.3173