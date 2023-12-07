DE ANZA COUNTRY CLUB EMERGES STRONGER THAN EVER AFTER DEVASTATING FIRE
De Anza Desert Club triumphs over fire, emerging stronger & more determined for 67th season. Recovery solidifies role as an economic pillar in Borrego Springs.
This is not a time to look back; it’s a time to move forward, it’s a time to improvise and overcome, it’s a time to rise from the ashes. ”BORREGO SPRINGS, CA, USA, December 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a remarkable display of resilience and community spirit, de Anza Desert Club is proud to announce its triumphant recovery from the recent fire that claimed its beloved clubhouse just one month ago. The club, entering its 67th season, has emerged from the ashes stronger, more determined, and ready to continue its legacy as an economic pillar of the Borrego Springs community.
— Ramien Shalizi
The fire, which engulfed the clubhouse and threatened the heart of the de Anza Desert Club, prompted an outpouring of support from the community, first responders, and local authorities. de Anza Desert Club extends its deepest gratitude to the heroic efforts of Cal Fire, the Sheriff's Department, and all first responders who bravely battled the flames and safeguarded the community.
Supervisor Desmond and his dedicated teams have played a crucial role in the recovery process, engaging in discussions with the club to explore steps forward and how the county can support all those affected by this tragic event. The collaborative efforts have paved the way for a promising future for the de Anza Desert Club and the entire Borrego Springs community.
State Senator Kelly Seayrto, a prominent figure representing the 32nd district, undertook a comprehensive tour of the fire-ravaged de Anza Desert Club area, highlighting his commitment to understanding and addressing the challenges faced by the community. In a collaborative effort to expedite the recovery process, Senator Seayrto engaged in discussions with Ramien Shalizi, the General Manager of the de Anza Desert Club. Their dialogue focused on practical strategies to support the club's recovery from the devastating fire.
Ramien Shalizi, de Anza Desert Club General Manager, expressed the club's unwavering commitment to its longstanding tradition: "This is not about a clubhouse; it’s about people, it’s about jobs. de Anza is entering its 67th season and is an economic pillar of our community; we plan to continue this long standing tradition."
Shalizi continued, "Although 67 years of history went up in flames in hours, it will always live in our hearts. We chose to fly our flags high amongst the rubble of what was once our beloved clubhouse. We are open for golf now to make a clear statement of hope and perseverance to all who rely on us."
"This is not a time to look back; it’s a time to move forward, it’s a time to improvise and overcome, it’s a time to rise from the ashes. We truly appreciate the outpouring of heartfelt sympathy and offers of support not only from our membership but the entire community of Borrego Springs."
The club invites the community and its members to celebrate its 67th season by participating in the upcoming events at the club.
