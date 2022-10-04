Lead Star Security Expands Remote Video Monitoring Service
Remote video monitoring can save organizations a fortune in terms of both reduced staff cost and the prevention of theft as well as improving safety”SACRAMENTO, CA, USA, October 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lead Star Security today announced the expansion of its remote video surveillance and monitoring service for businesses.
— Brian Clay
This milestone is a significant move for Lead Star Security on its mission to keep America’s businesses and consumers safer.
“Remote video monitoring can save organizations a fortune in terms of both reduced staff cost and the prevention of theft as well as improving safety,” says Brian Clay, President at Lead Star Security.
In the wake of many recent highly publicized security incidents involving schools, government institutions, and businesses, Lead Star Security has created a page on its website that goes into detail to help understand video surveillance solutions.
Remote video surveillance, live video monitoring, and how to maximize their effectiveness in combination with existing security efforts are all discussed.
The page also lists the businesses and institutions that likely benefit the most from video surveillance. Some of the business included in the list are college campuses, healthcare facilities, resorts & hospitality, churches, manufacturing facilities, financial institutions, and more.
A video surveillance system can help deter crime and protect people and assets. Remote surveillance can help many businesses that may not be able to have on-site security. It's also important to have remote video surveillance monitoring to aid when no one is available to be onsite during an incident. The remote team can monitor the property in real-time. If there is suspicious activity they can immediately dispatch local authorities.
About Lead Star Security: Lead Star Security is a fully licensed and insured private security company founded and operated by leadership with over 35 years of executive law enforcement and security experience. Headquartered in California’s State Capitol of Sacramento, we proudly service clientele throughout Sacramento, the surrounding areas, and select locations throughout the state of California.
