Controversial Poll Explores the Impact of AI on Free Speech on College Campuses
Alumni Free Speech Alliance launches poll to examine the impact of AI on free speech on college campuses. Participants vote: Should AI regulate speech?WASHINGTON, DC, USA, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Alumni Free Speech Alliance announces a thought-provoking poll on AI's effects on free speech at college campuses. The poll invites participants to share their perspectives on using AI to regulate speech and balance free expression. Join us in shaping this critical conversation.
Poll available on Alumni Free Speech Alliance’s website at Campus Free Speech AI Poll.
Results will be analyzed and shared in a report, providing insights into diverse perspectives. All are invited to participate, including students, educators, and the public. Let your voice be heard on the intersection of technology, free speech, and campus environments.
About Alumni Free Speech Alliance: The Alumni Free Speech Alliance brings together alumni groups that seek to support free speech, academic freedom, and viewpoint diversity at their colleges and universities. The founding members of AFSA include the Cornell Free Speech Alliance, Davidsonians for Freedom of Thought and Discourse, Princetonians for Free Speech, the Jefferson Council, and the Generals Redoubt. Since 2021, 11 more alumni groups have joined the cause.
