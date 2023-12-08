Perceev Announces Partnership with Triathlon Industry Legend, Bob Babbitt

Triathlon Icon Bob Babbitt to help guide Perceev in it's mission to motivate athletes, inspire fans, and accelerate the growth of endurance sports.

CARLSBAD, CA, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Perceev, an innovative new software as a service platform for endurance races, is thrilled to announce its partnership with USA Triathlon and Ironman Hall of Famer Bob Babbitt, who will play a key role on the advisory board.Bob has been a part of the triathlon scene from the beginning, competing in the third Ironman to ever take place, and he hasn’t looked back since. In 1987 he co-founded Competitor Magazine which played an important role in the growth of endurance sports and was a staple in the industry for 30 years. Shortly thereafter, inspired by his good friend and incredible athlete Jim MacLaren, Bob co-founded the Challenged Athletes Foundation. To date the Challenged Athletes Foundation has raised nearly $160 million dollars to provide physically challenged athletes opportunities and support so they can pursue active lifestyles through physical fitness and competitive athletics.Today he is perhaps best known for his “Breakfast with Bob” YouTube show where he interviews top professional triathletes before and after major events. His series enables triathlon fans worldwide to get to know these amazing athletes, gaining insights into their world-class performances and finding out what makes them tick outside of their sport, too.“Needless to say, he’s a guy who knows how to get stuff done,” Ed Hoffman, Founder and CEO of Perceev said. “He’s got his finger on the pulse of triathlon, he knows what works, what doesn’t, and what’s needed.”Endurance races can utilize the Perceev platform to build their own event app to provide participants and spectators with numerous features, including: live athlete tracking and leaderboards, a customizable race course route with points of interest, sponsor and charity donation buttons, photo sharing to increase visibility, push notifications for impactful communication, and much more.Bob added: “When we started Competitor Magazine, our philosophy first and foremost was that for us to be successful, events must be successful. And if they’re filling up, the retailers would be busy - and everyone in the sport wins. It’s pretty much the same with Perceev. Their platform is built to help events get more engagement and more visibility. They are dedicated to keeping prices low so events can make more money, sponsors get more bang for their buck, and everyone wins.”Bob hates to see the sport lose long-time independent races. “The little guys are struggling to turn a profit and compete with high-profile races. Perceev will help level the playing field,” he explains. “Events of all sizes can now provide participants with an awesome digital experience, providing data visualization of race performances just like the big guys. In fact, it’s a better user experience, and they’re building a community that will give everyone more visibility.”Commenting on the beginnings of Competitor Magazine, Bob said, “We loved what we were doing. We loved telling the stories. The elite athletes are great, but it’s the real stories of perseverance and overcoming the odds that are the hallmark of what Competitor was really about.”More than 35 years later, with Bob’s guidance, Perceev will carry that torch into the digital age.“Bob walks the walk, that’s for sure. His passion is encouraging everyone no matter their challenges, to live a fun and active lifestyle. He’s so inspiring, and he keeps us focused on why we started this company in the first place,” Rebecca, co-founder of Perceev, said.Perceev was built to motivate athletes, inspire fans, and accelerate the growth of endurance sports worldwide. The platform is a powerful tool for events to increase engagement and build excitement to grow participation year over year. It’s built for events of all sizes and all budgets to level the playing field and give everyone the opportunity to provide data visualization currently only afforded by large events.Perceev will debut at the Road Race Management Conference in Hollywood, Florida, December 11-13.To be the first to hear the latest news and developments at Perceev, visit our website at https://www.perceev.io and sign up for our newsletter.For press inquiries or further information, contact: info@perceev.io