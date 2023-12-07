Perceev Integrates with Race Result Timing to Provide Live Athlete Tracking and Leaderboards for Endurance Races

The powerful integration will launch Perceev's mission to motivate athletes, inspire fans, and accelerate the growth of endurance sports.

CARLSBAD, CA, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Perceev, an innovative new software as a service platform for endurance races, is excited to announce its integration with Race Result Timing Solutions. The Perceev platform is the first available technology of its kind to allow race directors to easily and affordably build an event app, providing participants with all necessary event information in one easy-to-use place.Race directors will now benefit from numerous features, including: leaderboards, a customizable race course route with points of interest, sponsor and charity donation buttons, photo sharing to increase visibility, push notifications for impactful communication, and much more.Arguably the most impressive feature is the ability to easily set up live athlete tracking and live leaderboards so that fans and spectators are granted greater access to the performance of their favorite athletes, and athletes can replay their race against their favorite competitors the next day. Any live changes made in Race Result during the event, such as bib or division changes, show up on the app immediately.“I began talking to Race Result early in the process of developing Perceev,” Ed Hoffman, Founder and CEO said. “They were very open to exploring live tracking capabilities and were helpful in sharing the nuances of their platform and how I could use it to build Perceev. I ended up developing a great relationship with some of their key people, and their support has been awesome. It took much longer than I thought it would, but now we have a powerful platform with live tracking features available to anyone who uses Race Result Timing Solutions.”“Race Result drives innovation and is the thought leader in sports timing. Our team and Ed are united in the desire to provide smooth processes and an outstanding event experience, so it was a no-brainer to help Ed figure out the best way to utilize our platform,” said Julia Bellamy, COO of Race Result Americas. “He really wanted to find a way to get fans more engaged in races, and he hypothesized that data visualization was the way to do it. Perceev is an innovative platform and sure to be a game changer for Race Result timers and the endurance sports industry.”Perceev is available for endurance events of all sizes and all budgets. Races that use other timing equipment can still utilize the platform to build an event app with many powerful features to engage athletes and fans. Leaderboards can be easily populated with a CSV file upload and replay on the map is available the next day.Perceev will debut at the Road Race Management Conference in Hollywood, Florida, December 11-13.If you are a race organizer, a Race Result Timer, or manage an event series and are interested in utilizing the Perceev platform to enhance your race experience, please get in touch.For press inquiries or further information, contact: info@perceev.ioTo be the first to hear the latest news and developments at Perceev, visit our website at https://www.perceev.io and sign up for our newsletter.For more information about RACE RESULT, please visit www.raceresult.com or contact us at info.usa@raceresult.com.