Perceev, the Endurance Sports Platform, Partners with Double Olympic Triathlon Champion Alistair Brownlee
Perceev partners with triathlon legend Alistair Brownlee MBE, in its mission to motivate athletes, inspire fans, and accelerate the growth of endurance sports.CARLSBAD, CA, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Perceev, an innovative new software as a service platform for endurance races, has partnered with double Olympic Triathlon Champion, Alistair Brownlee, MBE.
Alistair needs no introduction to the world of endurance sports, with a coveted list of titles to his name, including double Olympic Triathlon Gold Medalist, four time World Champion and four time European Triathlon Champion. Alistair will join the Perceev team as Senior Advisor, providing input on all aspects of the business - from market awareness to product development.
As part of its mission to transform the racing experience for athletes, race organizers, and spectators alike, Perceev is doubling down on its efforts to grow the platform across the endurance sports industry. Alistair will be instrumental in lending his unrivaled insights of the industry and his personal experience as an athlete to facilitate that growth.
Perceev is a software as a service platform designed to increase athlete and fan engagement at endurance races by providing innovative live athlete tracking, and is continually evolving to include exciting new game-changing features. Perceev allows race directors to easily and affordably build their own event app to provide their race participants with all event information in one, easy-to-use place - in turn offering more visibility for sponsors and charity partners.
Race directors can utilize numerous features currently unavailable on any one platform, including: live athlete tracking and leaderboards, a customizable course map with points of interest, sponsor and donation buttons, photo sharing to increase visibility, push notifications for impactful communication - and much more.
“At this early stage of the company we really weren’t looking to sponsor professional athletes, but Alistair seemed to keep popping up for reasons beyond his accomplishments on the racecourse,” explains Rebecca Hoffman, co-founder of Perceev. “His work with the Brownlee Foundation is extraordinary. He consistently supports new products and technology to improve performance and grow endurance sports - so much of what he does aligns with our values.”
“He seemed like the perfect person to guide Perceev into the world of endurance sports,” Ed Hoffman, Founder and CEO continued, “But it just kept getting better once we were able to meet him.”
Alistair holds a degree in Sports Science and Physiology which he puts to use by providing Brownlee Fitness training plans - knowledge which will be of great value when Perceev completes its integration with wearables. With an additional masters in Finance, Alistair is also able to provide valuable insights alongside strategic business support.
“Endurance sports struggle to engage fans, and I think Perceev might have uncovered the key,” Alistair said. “Data visualization with a fantastic user experience will allow fans to have more insight to the race as they follow their favorite athletes. Athletes will have a better understanding of how they performed against their competitors, and be able to take that data and apply it to training. Better engagement gives events an opportunity to grow and increase revenue, which is critical to the growth of our industry.”
Perceev was built to motivate athletes, inspire fans, and accelerate the growth of endurance sports worldwide. The platform is a powerful tool for events to increase engagement and build excitement to grow participation year over year. It’s built for events of all sizes and all budgets to level the playing field and give everyone the opportunity to provide data visualization currently only afforded by large events.
Perceev will debut at the Road Race Management Conference in Hollywood, Florida, December 11-13.
To be the first to hear the latest news and developments at Perceev, visit our website at https://www.perceev.io and sign up for our newsletter.
For press enquiries or further information, email info@perceev.io
Rebecca Hoffman
Perceev
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn