World AIDS Day 2023 Roundup: Key Messages and New Resources

HHS, the White House and many of our federal partner agencies shared important messages and new resources to commemorate World AIDS Day 2023. Read about some of these statements below and see our roundup of HIV.gov World AIDS Day blogs at the end.

The White House

The White House published a FACT SHEET: The Biden-⁠Harris Administration’s Efforts to End HIV/AIDS At Home and Abroad, reaffirmed the Administration’s commitment to implementing the National HIV/AIDS Strategy (NHAS), and released the NHAS Interim Action Report. Additionally, the First Lady, Dr. Jill Biden, met with individuals, including those with lived experience, and reinforced her and the Administration’s commitment to the HIV community.

Statements from Across the U.S. Government

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

CDC issued a Dear Colleague Letter that detailed how action by advocates, communities, clinicians, and public health officials has helped to drive decades of scientific and clinical advances. The letter included links to CDC’s Let’s Stop HIV Together campaign resources to reduce HIV stigma and increase awareness about HIV testing, prevention, and treatment. We encourage you to download and share these resources and share social media content from CDC’s digital toolkit using the #WAD and #StopHIVTogether hashtags.

Department of Justice

On World AIDS Day, the Justice Department released a statement reaffirming its commitment to protecting the civil rights of people living with HIV and AIDS. The statement included an announcement that the Department of Justice found that the State of Tennessee has discriminated against people with HIV by subjecting them to harsher penalties under its aggravated prostitution law. Read the full statement here.

Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) – HIV/AIDS Bureau

HRSA’s Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program (RWHAP) published the Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program Annual Data Report on World AIDS Day. HRSA also posted messages on FacebookExit Disclaimer, XExit Disclaimer, and InstagramExit Disclaimer that honored the lives of people with HIV and supported people with lived experience in sharing their stories with #HRSAHonorsWAD.

HUD HOPWA

In alignment with this year’s theme, World AIDS Day 35: Remember and Commit, Rita Harcrow, Director, Office of HIV/AIDS Housing, distributed a letter to HOPWA grantees, project sponsors, and friends that reflects on the progress made in fighting the HIV epidemic and commits to continuing the work. Read the full letter hereExit Disclaimer.

Employees of the Department of Housing and Urban Development stand in front of HUD headquarters, which featured a red ribbon.

HUD Secretary Statement

Marcia L. Fudge, Secretary of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), issued a statement in observance of World AIDS Day 2023. The statement includes several actions HUD has taken to help individuals living with HIV and AIDS and highlights the important role housing plays in the health of those with HIV and AIDS. HUD also displayed a red ribbon prominently on their Washington, DC building.

Indian Health Service

In recognition of World AIDS Day, the IHS National HIV/HCV/STI program shared news and resources about its commitment to end the HIV epidemic in Indian Country. These include the Indigenous HIV/HCV/STI Strategy (Indigi-HAS)Exit Disclaimer, which guides Indigenous communities to address the co-occurring epidemics of HIV, HCV, and STIs (known as the syndemic) through culturally respectful approaches. Read the full message here.

National Institute of Child Health and Human Development (NICHD)

In its World AIDS Day message, the Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development released a summary of research studies that provided a look at some of the recent progress NICHD has made in preventing and treating HIV. The Institute also shared several resources about HIV research.

National Institutes of Health – Office of AIDS Research

World AIDS Day 2023 marked the 35th anniversary of the World AIDS Day observance, as well as the 35th anniversary of the founding of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) Office of AIDS Research (OAR) and the integration of the NIH HIV research program. NIAID/OAR issued a statement and hosted a live event, NIH World AIDS Day 35 Event: Achieving Excellence and Equity in HIV Research, on World AIDS Day that focused on transformational research advances and HIV health disparities.

Peace Corps

The Peace Corps issued a World AIDS Day statement from Director Carol Spahn that detailed the Peace Corps’ partnership with the United States President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR), expressed solidarity with those affected by HIV/AIDS, and reaffirmed the Peace Corps’ commitment to advancing global efforts to end the HIV epidemic.

Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA)

In its World AIDS Day statement, SAMHSA reaffirmed its commitment to helping end the HIV epidemic by reaching communities disproportionately affected by HIV through equity and innovation. The statement, which can be read in its entirety here, details SAMHSA’s grant programs for people at risk for and with HIV and centering equity within their HIV response.

USAID

On World AIDS Day, USAID posted a video detailing the outstanding achievements of PEPFAR since President George W. Bush established it 20 years ago and the importance of continuing this live-saving work. Watch the video here.

U.S. Department of State - The United States President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR)

This year, on the 35th World AIDS Day, we mark the 20th anniversary of the United States President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief. The U.S. Department of State published a World AIDS Day page with links to PEPFAR’s Latest Global Results & Projections Factsheet (December 2023), statements from Ambassador John Nkengasong and Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and additional resources.

U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs joined with people around the world in a statement to show support for those living with HIV and to remember those we have lost due to AIDS-related illnesses. The VA implements strategies to educate and protect veterans and our communities through outreach, education, research, and treatment.

This is just a sample of the work done to support World AIDS Day across the federal government.

Learn more about World AIDS Day on the HIV.gov event page.