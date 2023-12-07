Soutron Global Launches Information Science Career Page for Librarians and Archivists
Soutron clients speak to how they have added value to their positions and progressed their careers
As library industry roles shift, giving consideration to titles, and even adding a tag line helps to demonstrate the value Information Science professionals bring to an organization.”LAKE ARROWHEAD, CA, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- International library, archives, information, and knowledge management solutions market leader Soutron Global announces the launch of an Information Science Career Page for Librarians and Archivists. On this page a divergent group of industry veterans who use Soutron to manage information, records, and archive at their organizations discuss their careers.
— Tony Saadat, President & CEO of Soutron Global
This new resource features a webinar from former SLA President Deb Hunt, where the question: “What do you want to be called” is discussed as an information science career progresses? The shift in Library and Archive Sciences towards Information Science and Knowledge Services has industry veterans asking that same question.
Interviews were conducted with information science practitioners and leaders, including Tzofit Goldfarb, Vice-President, Information Center/Archives for HarperCollings, where Soutron is used to capture the history of over 200 years' worth of the company’s business, making for an enormous, but easily searchable archive collection. The HarperCollins online collection features divisional and imprint histories alongside records for more than 135,000 books, always with new titles to be added. In addition to book titles, the archive collection holds approximately 6000 historical book catalogs, thousands of photographs, author profiles and other title artifacts. Tzofit uses Soutron to track original publication date anniversaries to share with the publishing teams for potential marketing campaigns or special anniversary editions.
Also interviewed was Kitty But, an archivist for Hong Kong’s oldest and largest land development company (a Soutron client) on the mental health challenges associated with choosing a software vendor.
Finally, in a conversation with John Connolly, MLIS, PMP, the importance of having a career plan is reviewed, as is being flexible because in order to grow and evolve as the world changes to create a new self-identification with work and to create a sense of prestige.
“I am delighted that some of our Soutron clients took the time to talk about their career experiences,” states Tony Saadat, President and CEO of Soutron Global. “I’ve seen the industry shift from physical libraries to online portals to full information centers with knowledge sharing via end-user knowledge submissions. As library industry roles shift, giving consideration to titles, and even adding a tag line helps to demonstrate the value Information Science professionals bring to an organization.”
For more valuable career information, listen to our Vertical Files podcasts at Soutron.com/podcast where we bring together expert voices to discuss knowledge and information management theories, practical applications, and insightful strategies.
About Soutron Global, Inc.
Soutron is a cloud-based, scalable information management system for special collections libraries, archives, and information centers that makes knowledge curation easy, saving organizations time, effort, and money, while providing for optimal information and knowledge management. As a client-driven company dedicated to “Managing Library and Archive Transformation” with strong award-winning leadership. Soutron Global partners with special libraries, archives, and information centers around the globe to transition them to digital technologies with innovative, flexible, easy-to-use solutions. Our clients' success is our success, and for over 30 years we have been dedicated to exceeding their expectations.
