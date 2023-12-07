Honoring National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day

ILLINOIS, December 7 - The Department of Central Management Services has received notice from

Governor JB Pritzker that all person or entities covered by the Illinois Flag Display Act

are to fly the flags at half-staff for:





National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day

Which is a holiday to remember and honor all those who

died in the attack on Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941.





Please lower the United States flags and the State flags at all

buildings occupied by your agency's personnel from:





Sunrise until Sunset: Thursday, December 7, 2023









More information is available at https://www.illinois.gov/about/flag-honors.html

