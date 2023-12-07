Honoring National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day
ILLINOIS, December 7 - The Department of Central Management Services has received notice from
Governor JB Pritzker that all person or entities covered by the Illinois Flag Display Act
are to fly the flags at half-staff for:
National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day
Which is a holiday to remember and honor all those who
died in the attack on Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941.
Please lower the United States flags and the State flags at all
buildings occupied by your agency's personnel from:
Sunrise until Sunset: Thursday, December 7, 2023
More information is available at https://www.illinois.gov/about/flag-honors.html