Quad Cities Nuclear Power Station Emergency Preparedness
ILLINOIS, December 7 - SPRINGFIELD -Enclosed is information regarding emergency preparedness for the
Quad Cities Nuclear Power Station. This information is being provided to the media to
become familiar with the Illinois Plan for Radiological Accidents (IPRA). In the event of
an incident at the Quad Cities Nuclear Power Station, the media would play an
important role in providing emergency information to the public.
The next exercise of the Quad Cities IPRA involving state and local emergency personnel
is scheduled to be conducted in February 2024. You will receive notice prior to the
exercise.
If you have any questions or wish to schedule a training session for your staff, especially
new personnel, please contact IEMA-OHS Public Information Officer Kevin Sur.
Please post this notice to ensure that all media personnel are advised of the exercise and
the training opportunity.
Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA): Ready.Illinois.gov
IEMA Social Media: X/Twitter | Meta/Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | YouTube