Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,523 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 448,640 in the last 365 days.

Quad Cities Nuclear Power Station Emergency Preparedness

ILLINOIS, December 7 - SPRINGFIELD -Enclosed is information regarding emergency preparedness for the

Quad Cities Nuclear Power Station. This information is being provided to the media to

become familiar with the Illinois Plan for Radiological Accidents (IPRA). In the event of

an incident at the Quad Cities Nuclear Power Station, the media would play an

important role in providing emergency information to the public.

 

The next exercise of the Quad Cities IPRA involving state and local emergency personnel

is scheduled to be conducted in February 2024. You will receive notice prior to the

exercise.

 

If you have any questions or wish to schedule a training session for your staff, especially

new personnel, please contact IEMA-OHS Public Information Officer Kevin Sur.

 

Please post this notice to ensure that all media personnel are advised of the exercise and

the training opportunity.

 

Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA): Ready.Illinois.gov

 

IEMA Social Media: X/Twitter | Meta/Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | YouTube

You just read:

Quad Cities Nuclear Power Station Emergency Preparedness

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more