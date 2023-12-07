Fi-Med Management, Inc Embarks on a New Chapter with Headquarters Relocation to Sedona, Arizona
Sedona captured our hearts from the moment we set foot here. The stunning natural beauty, vibrant and welcoming community, and positive energy align perfectly with Fi-Med's values.”SEDONA, AZ, USA, December 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fi-Med Management, Inc, a 30-year leader in the healthcare support and management industry, proudly announces the relocation of its headquarters from Brookfield, Wisconsin to the picturesque city of Sedona, Arizona. This strategic move reflects the company's commitment to adaptability, growth, and an unwavering dedication to serving its clients with excellence.
Founded in 1993 in Wisconsin, Fi-Med Management has become synonymous with innovation and efficiency in the healthcare industry. The decision to move the headquarters to Sedona was fueled by the vision and passion of the company's co-founders and leaders, Adrian Velasquez (CEO) and Christine Krause (COO).
Adrian Velasquez expressed his excitement about the move, stating, "Sedona captured our hearts from the moment we set foot here. The stunning natural beauty, vibrant and welcoming community, and positive energy align perfectly with Fi-Med's values. We believe this relocation will not only enhance our work environment but also inspire our team to continue delivering unparalleled service to our clients."
Christine Krause echoed these sentiments, emphasizing the seamless transition enabled by Fi-Med's remote work culture. "Our decision to relocate was made easier due to the flexibility our team already had in working remotely. We have a talented workforce spread across the United States, and this move allows us to maintain our collaborative and efficient work model while enjoying the unique benefits of Sedona."
Fi-Med Management serves major hospitals across the United States, and the leadership is confident that the new headquarters will further strengthen their ability to meet the evolving needs of clients. The company's remote work model ensures continuity and efficiency in delivering top-notch healthcare revenue cycle management services.
As Fi-Med Management embraces this exciting new chapter, the leadership expresses optimism for a bright future. The Sedona headquarters symbolizes a commitment to innovation, client satisfaction, and a positive work culture. The company looks forward to continued growth, building on its legacy of excellence, and contributing to the healthcare industry's advancement.
