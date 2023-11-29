Fi-Med Management and Respiri Forge Strategic Partnership to Increase Distribution Footprint and Elevate Patient Care
I have wanted to provide RPM to our patient base for years. However, the ordering, distribution, installation, patient training and cost have been prohibitive until we met Respiri.”SEDONA, AZ, USA, November 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fi-Med Management Inc., a distinguished leader in the US healthcare industry with a legacy spanning 30 years, is pleased to announce a groundbreaking partnership with Respiri, a company known for its proprietary remote patient monitoring, wheezo®. This collaboration represents a mutual commitment to advancing healthcare services and leveraging cutting-edge technology to enhance patient outcomes.
— Adrian Velasquez
Fi-Med Management has built a reputation for excellence in healthcare support and management, fostering enduring relationships with major healthcare organizations across the United States. This partnership with Respiri will allow Fi-Med to offer wheezo® Remote Patient Monitoring to its providers and their patients, further expanding Respiri's distribution footprint nationally.
Respiri has agreed to do the same, expanding Fi-Med's distribution footprint by offering Fi-Med's services such as Revenue Cycle and Chronic Care Management to its customer base. This partnership aligns seamlessly with Fi-Med's dedication to patient wellness programs, particularly Fi-Med's chronic care management program, The Well Living Initiative.
Key highlights:
Optimized Patient Experience: The collaboration aims to create a seamless experience for existing customers by integrating relevant aspects of each company's technologies. This integration is poised to deliver best-in-class performance and outcomes for patients and healthcare providers alike.
Strategic Integration of Capabilities: Respiri will leverage Fi-Med's Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) capabilities to simplify billing and reimbursement processes for wheezo® and other Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) patients. This strategic integration seeks to enhance operational efficiency and financial processes.
Expanded Reach and Impact: Fi-Med Management's extensive distribution network will facilitate the entry of Respiri's wheezo® RPM into new healthcare markets, providing innovative remote patient monitoring solutions to a broader patient population.
Shared Commitment to Innovation: Both Fi-Med Management and Respiri share a commitment to advancing healthcare through technological innovation. This partnership reflects their joint mission to improve patient care and empower healthcare providers with state-of-the-art solutions.
Adrian Velasquez, President and CEO of Fi-Med, states, “I have wanted to provide RPM to our patient base for years. However, the ordering, distribution, installation, patient training and cost have been prohibitive until we met Respiri. The collaboration with Respiri is truly exciting for us. By leveraging Respiri's groundbreaking device, wheezo®, and its integrated technology, we foresee a rapid growth in patients under management and also growth in monthly billable events per patient. We look forward to working collaboratively with Marjan and his team over the coming years to establish our shared approach and deliver substantial value to our respective customers.”
CEO and Managing Director of Respiri, Marjan Mikel said, “In Fi-Med, Respiri finds a best-in-class partner aligned to patient-centricity and health outcomes yet very complementary in corporate competencies which presents significant synergies. Their experience, reputation and existing customer and patient pool provides us with a huge immediate opportunity for wheezo® RPM that will immediately and significantly broaden our wheezo distribution footprint and healthcare organization customer base. We look forward to supporting FiMed to deliver an even more comprehensive solution to their clients and the patients they manage”.
This partnership signifies a significant step forward in the shared mission of Fi-Med Management and Respiri to elevate the standard of patient care through collaborative efforts. Both companies look forward to the positive impact this alliance will have on the healthcare landscape.
About Fi-Med Management Inc:
Fi-Med Management Inc. is a trusted leader in the US healthcare industry, providing healthcare support and management services for over 30 years. Committed to patient wellness and building lasting relationships, Fi-Med delivers comprehensive solutions to healthcare organizations nationwide.
About Respiri:
Respiri is a leading innovator in remote patient monitoring solutions, dedicated to improving the lives of respiratory patients. With a focus on cutting-edge technology and patient-centric care, Respiri develops solutions that empower healthcare providers and enhance patient outcomes.
Lisa Velasquez
Fi-Med Management Inc.
+1 262-788-9253
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn