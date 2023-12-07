Fi-Med Appoints Registered Nurse, Chris Smith, as Director of their Well Living Initiative
There are numerous CCM programs available within the healthcare setting, but the Well Living Initiative ensures a personal touch with each and every patient we serve, setting us apart from the others.”SEDONA, AZ, USA, December 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Fi-Med Management, a leading healthcare organization committed to innovation and patient well-being, proudly announced the appointment of Chris Smith, RN, as the Director of the Well Living Initiative (WLI). Chris Smith, a distinguished healthcare professional with a wealth of experience, brings a unique blend of clinical expertise and leadership to his role as the Director of Fi-Med's Well Living Initiative program.
Standing at an impressive 6'6" and adorned with tattoos, Chris breaks stereotypes in the nursing community while embodying the compassion and immense heart required for such a vital role. A graduate of Mott Community College in Flint, Michigan, Chris earned his Associates Degree in Applied Science-Nursing in 2003. His journey in healthcare began at McLaren-Flint Hospital, where he dedicated 14 years to a general med-surg floor before transitioning to hospice nursing.
As a combat medic in the United States Army, Chris' commitment to service extends beyond the walls of healthcare facilities. His deployment to Afghanistan in 2009 reflects his dedication to the well-being of individuals in various settings.
In his previous role as an executive director for a hospice branch with The Care Team Hospice in Farmington Hills, Chris demonstrated exceptional leadership and a deep understanding of patient care. His extensive experience in both clinical and managerial roles uniquely positions him to drive the success and expansion of the Well Living Initiative. After speaking to both the CEO and COO at Fi-Med, Chris was sold on the magnificence of the Well Living Initiative and the possibilities and endless benefits it provides to practitioners and their patients. Chris explains, "There are numerous chronic care management programs available within the healthcare setting, but the Well Living Initiative ensures a personal touch with each and every patient we serve which definitely elevates the WLI program and team amongst these other programs as an elite program."
Many providers have found Medicare's Chronic Care Management program very difficult to implement and maintain. Providers do not have the resources (time and personnel) to give chronically ill patients the attention that they need. Chris Smith's compassion, coupled with his strategic vision, aligns seamlessly with Fi-Med Management's mission to serve as an extension of the practice, providing much needed support to healthcare professionals and patients in the communities that they serve.
The Well Living Initiative, spearheaded by Fi-Med founders, Christine Krause and Adrian Velasquez, is designed to support providers by enhancing the human connection with patients which has been found to improve care plan adherence. In his new capacity, Chris Smith oversees the daily operations of WLI advocates, working closely with Fi-Med's CEO and COO to expand the initiative nationwide and continuously improve its programs. Fi-Med is confident that Chris Smith's appointment as the Director of the Well Living Initiative will contribute significantly to the organization's commitment to advancing healthcare practices by supporting providers to promote the well-being of their patients. When asked to share some of the ways that his patient advocate team has been able to help patients, Chris gave the following examples:
January 2022 (house fire)
The patient returned a call from an advocate who left a voicemail. He stated his home was a total loss due to a house fire that day. He was able to stay with his mother during this time, therefore, the Red Cross would not help him since he had a place to go. The patient was in need of some basic necessities (like clothes) and also he had just picked up his medications that day, so he now needed them to be refilled. Advocates contacted Shelly at the Broken Arrow office who was able to help getting the patient his medications filled quickly. Advocates looked into various resources for the different needs he had. He was able to get what he needed. Advocates followed up with him many times to be sure he had all that he needed. Months later, he was still thanking advocates for their help during such a difficult time.
December 2022- April 2023 (diabetes)
The patient was diagnosed by the clinic with diabetes. He was frantic as he felt like he had no idea what he was supposed to do. He asked advocate for diet and exercise recommendations. Advocate texted him many links to do some research (cdc.gov, mayoclinic.org, etc). The next month he tells the advocate how the resources really helped him understand what he needed to then do to improve his diabetes. He lost about 40 pounds in 4 months with the information advocate sent. He was very appreciative for the time and help to better his health. He also needed help getting his endocrinology referral figured out, as one was not accepting new patients, and he was not able to get in touch with the office for help. Advocates contacted the referral department and were able to get him the information he needed.
"Healthcare can be very confusing to patients despite the advances in resources available to the general public via the internet and other forms of publications. And physicians, unfortunately, are not able to spend the extra time with their patients routinely to ensure their patients understand everything that is going on with them. So we come along as the WLI team to fill in the gaps and ensure patients are well-informed and well-equipped to manage their chronic conditions with our support," explains Chris.
The Well Living Initiative is Fi-Med's chronic care management program that follows Medicare's CCM guidelines and provides a bridge for patients and practitioners between their visits.
