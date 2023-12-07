Make Space Storage Acquires a New Facility in Fernie, British Columbia

Make Space Storage in Fernie, British Columbia

FERNIE, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, December 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Make Space Storage is thrilled to announce the successful acquisition of a new storage facility in Fernie, British Columbia. The strategic expansion into Fernie aligns with Make Space Storage's commitment to providing convenient and secure storage solutions to communities across Canada. The acquisition, finalized on December 7, 2023, enhances Make Space Storage's presence and offerings in the province of British Columbia.

Nestled against the backdrop of the breathtaking Rocky Mountains, the Fernie facility boasts an expansive 20,000 square feet of rental space, comprising over 180 self-storage units. Surrounded by the natural beauty of Fernie, this facility offers a picturesque and secure environment for individuals seeking reliable storage solutions for their belongings.

Located at 17 Ktunaxa Road, the self-storage units at the Fernie facility are thoughtfully designed for maximum convenience, allowing customers to effortlessly load and unload their possessions.

"We're delighted to extend our storage services to the vibrant community of Fernie. Our goal is to provide a seamless and secure storage experience, and this new facility allows us to fulfill the diverse storage needs of residents and businesses in the region," said Michael Landry, General Manager of Storage Operations in Western Canada at Make Space Storage.

This Fernie location marks another milestone as the latest addition to Make Space Storage's growing network of storage facilities. The company operates in multiple provinces, with over 30 locations nationwide. Make Space Storage remains committed to simplifying the storage experience for its customers by offering a range of services, including self-storage units, portable container rentals, and parking spaces.

Customers at the Fernie facility, like those at other Make Space Storage locations, can take advantage of the user-friendly online platform. This allows them to easily book, request quotes, and reserve their storage units and parking spaces from the comfort of their homes, all while experiencing the excellent customer service and welcoming atmosphere synonymous with the Make Space Storage brand.

For more information about Make Space Storage and its services, please visit https://makespacestorage.ca/.

About Make Space Storage

Make Space Storage offers storage and moving services, such as portable storage container rentals, self-storage units, parking spot rentals and packing supplies. We have multiple easily accessible storage facilities in various cities in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and Ontario. The Make Space Storage brand is continually growing and expanding to new communities across Canada. With a growing network of over 30 locations, Make Space Storage is dedicated to simplifying the storage experience for customers.