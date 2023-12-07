Learn about cave life in winter at Dec. 15 MDC virtual program

Body

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Caves are unique habitats throughout the year, but in winter, they play a special role for a number of wildlife species.

People can learn more about cave life in winter at the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) virtual program “Caves: Cave Creatures” on Dec. 15. This free online program, which will be from 3:30-4:15 p.m., is being put on by the staff of MDC’s Springfield Conservation Nature Center. This program is recommended for all ages. People can register at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/196042

At this event, MDC Naturalist Sam Grove will discuss cave habitats and what happens in a Missouri cave during winter. She will discuss how bats and other animals utilize caves in winter and she’ll provide tips on what are best times of year to go into a cave.

Though this program is free, registration is required to participate. Use the link above. Registrants must provide an e-mail, so a program link can be sent to them. This program will include a chat-based question-and-answer period when participants can interact with the presenters.

People can stay informed about upcoming programs at MDC’s Springfield Conservation Nature Center and other MDC facilities by signing up for text alerts and e-mail bulletins. People who have questions about upcoming events or how to sign up for text alerts from the nature center can call 417-888-4237.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding virtual and in-person programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.