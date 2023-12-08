Sorin Medical and Superscript Unveil Groundbreaking Partnership For Healthcare Pricing Transparency
EINPresswire.com/ -- SORIN MEDICAL, NEW YORK, NY – December 2023 – Sorin Medical P.C. proudly announces a ground-breaking partnership with Superscript, a leader in healthcare innovation. This collaboration introduces the first-ever direct-to-consumer insurance-priced healthcare service, a significant step towards empowering patients through healthcare price transparency.
Superscript's expertise in simplifying insurance processes complements Sorin Medical's commitment to patient-centered care. This partnership will provide patients with real-time, transparent prices that account for their insurance coverage, effectively eliminating the surprise of unexpected medical bills. In addition, patients can now have control over their health decisions, costs, and purchases.
Central to Sorin Medical's commitment to patient-centered care is the Sorin Heart Scan™, a prime example of our dedication to providing the highest quality diagnostic tools. This 4-minute scan, independently and objectively recognized as the HIGHEST QUALITY HEART SCAN IN AMERICA, exemplifies our focus on offering advanced, efficient, and patient-friendly healthcare solutions. The Sorin Heart Scan™, with its >97% accuracy rate in diagnosing blocked heart arteries, is a testament to our mission of enhancing patient care through innovative technology. This state-of-the-art scan not only streamlines the diagnostic process but also reaffirms our commitment to delivering exceptional healthcare experiences at LOW COST.
Dr. Joseph A. Puma, founder of Sorin Medical, emphasizes the impact of this partnership: “Collaborating with Superscript aligns perfectly with our mission to provide accessible, quality, transparent, and affordable healthcare. Projects like the Sorin Heart Scan™ are central to our commitment to patient-centered care, showcasing our dedication to offering the most advanced and efficient healthcare services available.”
Sorin Medical's partnership with Superscript underscores our dedication to providing accessible, high-quality, and cost-effective healthcare. We strive to offer solutions that surpass the offerings of major hospital academic centers in the city, both in quality and affordability. Our approach challenges the traditional healthcare model, ensuring that exceptional medical services are accessible to all communities.
This collaboration with Superscript sets a new standard in healthcare, reaffirming Sorin Medical's role as a pioneer in the industry. By integrating Superscript's transparent insurance pricing model, we are redefining healthcare affordability and accessibility, making quality care a right for all.
To learn more about Sorin Medical and our innovative approach to healthcare, please visit our website at www.sorinmedicalny.com
For additional information about Superscript and their transformative healthcare services, visit www.superscript.nyc
