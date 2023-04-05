Sorin Medical Receives the Heartflow CT Quality Award for 4th Quarter of 2022

Sorin Medical Team Receiving HeartFlow CT Quality Award
NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, April 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- SORIN MEDICAL (https://sorinmedicalny.com/) is proud to announce they have received the HeartFlow CT (https://www.heartflow.com/) Quality Award for the fourth quarter of 2022. Honorees are in the top 22% of global medical centers, providing patients with the most advanced pathways for the identification and understanding of their heart health through utilization of Computed Tomography Coronary Angiography (CTCA) scans and HeartFlow Analysis – a ground breaking technology for the diagnosis & treatment coronary artery disease (CAD).
The HeartFlow Analysis is a non-invasive heart test which utilizes CT scans and a CT-derived fractional flow reserve to create a digital, color-coded 3D model of a patient’s coronary arteries and blockages. This model provides the patient’s physician with an in-depth analysis of how each blockage is impacting blood flow to the heart, which the physician uses to determine the optimal treatment plan for the patient.
“On behalf of all of us at Sorin Medical, we are humbled to receive this award. I am extremely proud of the dedication and outstanding efforts our team has made in improving the quality of our patients’ lives through our CTCA program, The Sorin Heart Scan TM and HeartFlow.” Dr. Joseph A. Puma, founder of Sorin Medical.
Sorin Medical is at the forefront of a paradigm shift in heart and vascular care in the United States, combining the most advanced technology with a personal and individualized care approach. The group’s flagship location at 120 Wall Street opened in September 2022 and is a proof-of-concept Ambulatory Care Center providing the safest and highest quality outpatient care, while expanding access to underserved communities throughout the New York area.
Sorin Medical patients have access to the most advanced cardiovascular technology for the early detection of coronary artery disease and the prevention of heart attacks. Their innovative space is also the first to house the most advanced, state-of-the-art CT Heart scan available in New York that is dedicated to cardiovascular disease – the Sorin Heart Scan ™. These advances provide their team with the ability to diagnose complex heart and vascular conditions with a single, simple test.
To learn more about the Sorin Heart Scan ™ and HeartFlow, please schedule an appointment with a cardiologist by calling 212-738-0900 and visit sorinmedicalny.com for more information.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.