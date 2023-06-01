Sorin Medical P.C. Partners with Medmo, Inc. to Streamline Medical Imaging for Patients
Sorin Medical is pleased to announce strategic partnership with Medmo, Inc, aimed at transforming the medical imaging process experience for their patients.NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, June 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- SORIN MEDICAL is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Medmo, Inc, aimed at transforming the medical imaging process and delivering an exceptional experience to their valued patients. Medmo is a groundbreaking healthcare imaging platform that collaborates with accredited imaging centers across the United States, providing streamlined scheduling of high-quality, convenient, and efficient exams. This partnership will significantly reduce administrative burdens for Sorin's medical staff, while optimizing the scheduling process for patients.
With this strategic alliance, Sorin Medical patients gain direct access to a vast network of the most highly accredited imaging centers offered by Medmo. These centers have undergone rigorous audits by a panel of physicians and possess active accreditations from esteemed organizations such as the American College of Radiation or Intersocietal Accreditation Committee, ensuring the highest standards of quality and reliability.
One of the key benefits of this partnership is the provision of affordable, in-network scheduling options for Sorin's patients in a timely fashion and in close proximity to their homes. Gone are the days of patients navigating complex insurance processes on their own. Sorin Medical patients now have both control and flexibility, enabling them to access top-notch healthcare at a time and location that best suits their needs and preferences.
In addition to simplifying scheduling for patients, Medmo's user-friendly application provides a seamless and straightforward process for ordering imaging services. Healthcare providers can effortlessly send imaging orders through the Medmo interface and track their patients' journey in real-time, ensuring optimal care coordination and efficiency.
Sorin Medical is dedicated to enhancing the healthcare experience for both staff and patients. “We are committed to delivering the best experience to our patients and Medmo allows us access to leverage their extensive network of accredited imaging centers and knowledgeable customer service centers.” states Dr. Joseph A. Puma, founder of Sorin Medical.
As a leader in cardiovascular health, Sorin Medical offers their patients access to the most advanced technology for early detection of coronary artery disease, ultimately preventing heart attacks. Their flagship location, situated in the heart of New York City, boasts state-of-the-art facilities, including the revolutionary Sorin Heart Scan™, the first-of-its-kind CT Heart scan dedicated exclusively to cardiovascular disease . This cutting-edge technology empowers their experienced team to diagnose complex heart and vascular conditions with just a single, simple test.
To learn more about Sorin Medical and their commitment to delivering exceptional healthcare, please visit their website at www.sorinmedicalny.com
To learn more about medmo and their imaging services visit www.Medmo.com
