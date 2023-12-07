Seasoned Atlanta Business Coach Vicki Wright Hamilton Celebrates Triple Triumph
Highlighting Vicki's achievements in leadership coaching, bestseller book success, and her influential role in women's empowerment.
Empowering clients to lead boldly, innovate bravely, and embrace the art of the possible to exceed even their own expectations.”ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vicki Wright Hamilton, an executive technology consultant and business coach with over 30 years of industry experience, is celebrating three remarkable achievements that showcase her profound influence in the fields of women in business and personal development. As the CEO and Founder of VWH Consulting, Vicki knows the importance of building a strong brand, an agile team, and a focused business model.
— Vicki Wright Hamilton
Vicki specializes in transformative leadership in business coaching to ignite the growth and potential of her clients. She is an innovative problem solver and dynamic speaker, leading others to reach their personal and professional triumphs. Now she is pouring this wealth of knowledge into her clients through three page-turning leadership evolution books.
"Upward" Claims Third Place at the Fall 2023 #TheBookFest Awards
In a testament to the extraordinary talent of Vicki Wright Hamilton and her 23 accomplished co-authors, the collaborative book "Upward" secured the prestigious third-place honor at the Fall 2023 #TheBookFest Awards in the Women in Business category. This recognition echoes their unwavering commitment to empowering women in business, with their expertise radiating and illuminating a room.
"Your Deck of Success"
Vicki Wright Hamilton's latest masterpiece, "Your Deck of Success," has already made a remarkable impact, achieving #1 Bestseller and Top New Release status in both Canada and the USA on Amazon. This insightful book imparts valuable life and business lessons, reflecting Vicki’s infectious personality and style. It has reached the pinnacle in categories like Biographies of Business Professionals, Business Diversity and Inclusion, and Women and Business, serving as a guiding light for readers on their journey to success.
"Game Face: Corporate Success Strategies of Trail-Blazing Tech Warriors"
In her book, "Game Face", Vicki Wright Hamilton weaves her narrative as a corporate trailblazer, wife, and mother into a tapestry of personal and professional strategies. Her transparent word choice transcends mere storytelling; it is an embodiment of grace and power, much like her magnetic personality that captivates all she encounters.
Beyond her writing accolades, Vicki Wright Hamilton shines as a dedicated coach, empowering business owners and leaders through transformative journeys. Her coaching style, infused with empathy, unwavering support, and accountability, serves as a beacon for those seeking to overcome challenges and achieve unparalleled success.
Addressing the critical demand for high-caliber business-focused programming, Vicki Wright Hamilton presents her acclaimed show 'Strategic Minds: Making Money Moves' on local networks throughout Atlanta, DC, and California. This program, also accessible on YouTube and major streaming services, has captivated a growing audience with its educational and compelling content, underscoring the appetite for insightful business discourse and personal development.
Vicki Wright Hamilton exudes style and grace, much like her writing, as her infectious personality leaves an indelible mark on everyone she meets. Her 100-watt smile is not only a reflection of her inner radiance but a beacon of hope for those she guides.
In a world seeking wisdom, coaching, and guidance, Vicki Wright Hamilton stands as a beacon of hope and a source of inspiration for all those seeking success and fulfillment in their personal and professional lives.
