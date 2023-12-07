Keller Partners & Company Team Selected as Top Lobbyists
Lucas Adair, Ph.D., Ben Picciano and Andy Garfinkel of Keller Partners & Company, were named to The Hill newspaper's coveted list of top lobbyists.
I cannot think of three individuals more deserving of being selected as Top Lobbyists. I'm inspired that they are on our team.”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES , December 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WASHINGTON, DC – Lucas Adair, Ph.D., Ben Picciano, and Andy Garfinkel of Keller Partners & Company, were named to The Hill newspaper’s coveted list of top lobbyists yesterday. The annual list ranks policy experts, influencers and advocates that work in Washington and comprises corporate lobbyists, association lobbyists, grassroots lobbyists, and lobbyists known as “hired guns.” According to The Hill, “these impactful advocates stand out for the results they’ve delivered for their clients… in the nation’s capital.”
— Thomas Keller, Managing Principal of Keller Partners & Company
Each year, The Hill newspaper publishes its short list of federal advocates that have distinguished themselves among the more than 12,500 active lobbyists at the federal level of government. These top lobbyists have helped their clients navigate the flood of regulations from the Administration, pursue billions of dollars in grants and tax credits, and participate in other major legislative packages. “I cannot think of three individuals more deserving of being selected as Top Lobbyists,” said Thomas Keller, Managing Principal of Keller Partners & Company. “Their tireless dedication to achieving the objectives of the firm’s clients and working in a way that is true to our firm’s motto – ‘to help organizations that help others’ – is truly inspiring. I’m inspired that they are on our team.”
“I am thrilled and humbled to be selected by The Hill as a Top Lobbyist for 2023. Being included in this prestigious list underscores our commitment to excellence and effective advocacy on behalf of our wonderful clients. This recognition serves as motivation to continue the mission of Keller Partners in delivering strategic, results-driven advocacy for the clients and causes that we represent,” said Dr. Adair, the firm’s Director of Government Relations and Grant Services. Dr. Adair was also named this year as a “Top Lobbyist” by the National Institute of Lobbying and Ethics (NILE).
“It is an honor to be named in The Hill’s 2023 Top Lobbyist list, and this recognition is a testament to the collective dedication of our team at Keller Partners & Company. I am proud to have contributed to the firm’s success and am immensely grateful to work with clients who are making a positive difference in their communities and across the country,” said Mr. Picciano, the firm’s Manager of Government Relations and Grant Services.
“The firm’s goal is to advance the interests of mission-driven organizations and local municipal clients, primarily through winning grants and advancing policy objectives,” said Mr. Garfinkel, the firm’s Vice President and Managing Director of Grants, Loans and Procurement. “Despite political headwinds we succeed for our clients because they support economic, healthcare and educational needs throughout the nation, and I’m honored to have a role in that effort.”
Keller Partners & Company (www.kellerpartnersco.com) is a leading full-service government relations firm based in the nation’s capital that is regularly named a “Top-performing Lobbying Firm” by Bloomberg Government. The Keller Partners’ team is comprised of both registered federal lobbyists and professional grant writers, which makes the firm’s client advocacy uniquely potent at the federal level. Keller Partners & Company was founded by Thomas Keller to give a voice to mission-driven organizations and public and private entities that need help navigating the bureaucratic maze in Washington, understanding the funding and legislative processes, and knowing the right doors to open. As a result, for more than 25 years Keller Partners’ professionals have been achieving clients’ objectives that significantly improve the lives of others. The Hill’s 2023 Top Lobbyists list can be found here: https://thehill.com/homenews/4340803-the-hills-top-lobbyists-2023/
