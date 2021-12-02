The Hill Selects Thomas Keller As Top Lobbyist
I’m deeply honored and grateful to be on The Hill’s top lobbyist list. My firm works on behalf of wonderful clients, so it’s easy to be passionate with decision makers about the great work they do.”WASHINGTON, DC, USA, December 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thomas Keller, Managing Principal of Keller Partners & Company, was named to The Hill newspaper’s coveted list of top lobbyists yesterday. The annual list ranks policy experts, influencers and advocates that work in Washington including corporate lobbyists, association lobbyists, grassroots lobbyists, and lobbyists known as “hired guns.” According to The Hill, “these are the people who stand out for delivering results for their clients in the halls of Congress and the administration.”
“I’m deeply honored and grateful to be on The Hill’s top lobbyist list and in the company of such distinguished professionals. My firm works on behalf of wonderful clients including hospitals, universities, local governments, social service and faith-based organizations and international NGOs. They deserve a voice in Washington, so it’s easy to be passionate with decision makers about the great work that they do. After all, these are public and private organizations that are serving others,” Keller said.
The Hill describes those honored on the list as “key players” who “wielded their connections and knowledge most effectively for their clients” and that the list “highlights the broad range of talents needed to achieve success in the industry.”
The list can be seen at this link: https://thehill.com/business-a-lobbying/top-lobbyists/583722-the-hills-top-lobbyists-2021
Keller added, “Being recognized by The Hill for the success we’ve had in 2021 is really appreciated, but this success would not be possible without my excellent team of Keller Partners’ colleagues. They are dedicated, focused, smart, and talented, and mission-oriented on the important client objectives in front of us. But not only that, they are also just great people!”
Keller Partners & Company (www.kellerpartnersco.com) is a leading full-service government relations firm based in the nation’s capital that was named a top-performing lobbying firm in 2019 and 2020 by Bloomberg Government. Keller, who was recently named a “top lobbyist” by the National Institute for Lobbying and Ethics, founded the firm after recognizing that mission-driven organizations and public and private entities needed help navigating the bureaucratic maze in Washington, understanding the funding and legislative processes, and knowing the right doors to open. As a result, for more than 25 years Keller Partners’ professionals have been achieving clients’ objectives that significantly improve the lives of others.
