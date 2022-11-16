Andrew Garfinkel of Keller Partners & Company Named Top Lobbyist
Andrew Garfinkel, Vice President at Keller Partners, was selected yesterday as a 2022 “Top Lobbyist” by the National Institute for Lobbying & Ethics (NILE).
My approach to lobbying is to provide the decision-maker with credible and reliable information so that they can make the best possible decision on behalf of our clients. I’m grateful to be named.”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Andrew Garfinkel, Vice President and Managing Director of Grants, Loans and Procurement at Keller Partners & Company, was selected yesterday as a 2022 “Top Lobbyist” by the National Institute for Lobbying & Ethics (NILE). Just 100 professionals were chosen from across the nation based on significant lobbying success in 2022, an innovative approach in their field, demonstrated commitment to give back to their community, and adherence to the highest ethical standards.
— Andrew Garfinkel
“My goal is always to give our clients the tools they need to succeed and to serve as a trusted advisor. Similarly, my approach to lobbying is to provide the decision-maker with credible and reliable information so that they can make the best possible decision on behalf of our clients. I’m truly grateful for this recognition, but primarily to work with incredible clients and our team of talented and dedicated professionals at Keller Partners,” Garfinkel said.
NILE’s list of designees included lobbyists, grassroots and PAC professionals nation-wide. According to Paul Miller, NILE Chairman of the Board, the 2022 list of Top Lobbyists “inspires me and their accomplishments will inspire many… to raise the bar even higher.”
Garfinkel added, “Achieving our clients’ objectives at the federal and state levels of government, is always an extremely challenging proposition. That said, our firm has perfected a government relations process that enables us to win on competitive federal and state grants, congressionally directed spending, and other objectives, which makes Keller Partners quite unique among firms in Washington. We’re not only registered federal lobbyists, but we are professional grant writers – and we’re confident, that makes all the difference.”
Keller Partners & Company (www.kellerpartnersco.com) is a leading full-service government relations firm based in the nation’s capital that has been named a “Top-performing Lobbying Firm” in 2019, 2020 and 2021 by Bloomberg Government. Keller Partners’ Managing Principal and founder, Thomas Keller, was chosen as a Top Lobbyist by NILE in 2021 and was also named to the coveted list of Top Lobbyists by The Hill newspaper in 2021. Keller Partners mission is to help organizations that help others. The firm’s professional team has a passion for mission-driven organizations, both public and private entities, that need help navigating the bureaucratic maze to achieve funding success and other objectives in Washington. As a result, for more than 25 years Keller Partners’ professionals have been significantly improving the lives of others.
