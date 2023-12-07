Boeh Agency Certified By the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council
Marketing firm committed to furthering diversity and inclusion efforts in water sector
This acknowledgment isn't just a milestone for us; it's a testament to the passion, resilience and innovation that women bring to the forefront of business.”PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Boeh Agency (Bā), a niche marketing and public relations agency serving the water industry, is proud to announce national certification as a Women’s Business Enterprise by the Women’s Business Enterprise Center-East (WBEC-East), a regional certifying partner of the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC). WBENC Certification is the gold standard for women-owned business certification in the United States.
“We are truly honored to join the amazing group of women-owned businesses within the WBE community,” said Beth Boeh, president and CEO of the Boeh Agency. “This acknowledgment isn't just a milestone for us; it's a testament to the passion, resilience and innovation that women bring to the forefront of business. By choosing us, our customers are aligning with our ethos of empowerment and a commitment to breaking down barriers. We look forward to continuing to spread this enthusiasm within the water industry for years to come.”
The WBENC standard of certification implemented by the WBEC-East is a meticulous process, including an in-depth review of the business and a site inspection. The certification process is designed to confirm the business is at least 51 percent owned, operated, and controlled by a woman or women, and that the business has appropriate structure and strategic business planning and implementation in place.
By including women-owned businesses among their suppliers, corporations and government agencies demonstrate their commitment to fostering diversity and the continued development of their supplier diversity programs, which in turn empowers women as leaders and brings about a more diverse, balanced and sustainable economy.
WBENC Certification combined with professional development and engagement in the WBENC network provides unsurpassed opportunities year-round, both virtually and in-person, for women-owned businesses to grow and expand their business and innovation through events, programming and connections with major corporations and other WBEs.
About the Boeh Agency
The Boeh Agency (Bā) is a full-service marketing and PR agency that has a singular focus on the water and wastewater industry. For more than 10 years, the agency has dedicated itself to water industry communication, bringing a strategic advantage for its clients. Bā has developed marketing strategies supported by meaningful content delivered to the right audience to generate leads and elevate brand awareness for clients worldwide, including treatment manufacturers, technology experts, reps, and utilities.
