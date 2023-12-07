Consumer Products International (CPI) Announces Major Expansion for 2024
EINPresswire.com/ -- Consumer Products International (CPI), a leading global sales management firm in the consumer goods sector, is excited to announce a significant expansion of its infrastructure in preparation for a robust 2024.
This expansion underscores CPI's commitment to enhancing its distribution capabilities in various markets, including lawn and garden, home improvement, housewares, sporting goods, consumer electronics, grocery, office supplies, pet supplies, and health and wellness products.
CPI, a privately held company, has established itself as a powerhouse in the global sales management firm of diverse consumer goods. At the helm of CPI's remarkable growth is its founder, Mitch Gould. A third-generation retail distribution and manufacturing professional, Gould has revolutionized the industry with his “Evolution of Distribution” platform. This innovative approach equips domestic and international product manufacturers with the necessary tools for sales, marketing, and product distribution, particularly in the highly competitive United States market.
Gould's reputation as a global marketing guru is well-earned, given his track record of representing high-profile figures from sports and entertainment, including Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky. His 30-year career in retail encompasses an extensive range of brands and major outlets such as Costco, Target, Walmart, and Amazon.
Mitch Gould's expertise and experience are the driving forces behind CPI's success. His portfolio highlights his adeptness in navigating various consumer categories and forging partnerships with industry leaders and renowned celebrities. His accomplishments in securing consumer goods placements with retail giants like Walmart, Costco, Home Depot, and Amazon demonstrate his unparalleled proficiency in the field.
With its 2024 expansion, CPI is poised to further solidify its position in the market. The company's enhanced infrastructure will enable it to better serve its partners and clients, offering unparalleled distribution and marketing services. CPI's growth strategy aligns with its mission to provide comprehensive solutions to manufacturers seeking to penetrate or expand their presence in the United States market.
For more information about Consumer Products International and its upcoming initiatives, please visit consumerproductsintl.com.
MORE ON CPI AND ITS FOUNDER
Consumer Products International specializes in helping companies to launch and market new and existing products throughout the United States. CPI works closely with brand developers, manufacturers, and retail outlets to ensure a smooth transition from product launch through consumer purchase.
Mitch Gould, the founder of CPI and IDM, is a third-generation retail distribution and manufacturing professional. Gould, known as a global marketing guru, has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky.
Kayla Zadel
