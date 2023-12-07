Agenda Released for 17th Annual International Biomass Conference & Expo
Produced by Biomass Magazine and BBI International, the event is the largest gathering of biomass industry stakeholders in North America.RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, USA, December 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Biomass Magazine released the agenda this week for the 17th Annual International Biomass Conference & Expo, taking place March 4-6, 2024 at the Greater Richmond Convention Center in Richmond, Virginia.
“Similar to last year’s conference, the program will start on Monday, March 4th,” says John Nelson, vice president at BBI International. “With two and a half days of comprehensive content, producers will have the ability to gain knowledge on the latest products and services that will help the facilities they represent become more profitable.”
Attendees will be able to take in content from a variety of speakers showcasing the newest offerings in technology, services and policy.
“The International Biomass Conference & Expo continues to attract strong interest from a diverse group of experts in the biogas, wood pellet, thermal and advanced biofuels sectors,” said Tim Portz, program developer for BBI International. “We're honored to build our comprehensive agenda from these submitted abstracts.”
The speakers will discuss on a variety of topics in the biomass industry under the following categories:
• Pellets & Densified Biomass
• Biomass Power & Thermal
• Biogas & Renewable Natural Gas (RNG)
• Advanced Biofuels & Biobased Chemicals
• Material Handling
• Hydrogen
The conference will begin on Monday, March 4th at 1:00 pm (EST) and will be open to all registered attendees.
To view the online agenda, click click here.
About Biomass Magazine
Biomass Magazine is a quarterly trade publication tailored to serve companies and organizations engaged in producing or utilizing biomass power and heat, advanced biofuels, biogas, wood pellets and biobased chemicals. In addition to policy, regulation, project finance, technology, and plant management, the publication maintains a core editorial focus on biomass logistics. Its international readership includes owners and managers of biomass power, CHP, and district heating facilities; pellet manufacturing plant owners and managers; professionals working in captive feedstock industries-from food processing and waste management to agriculture and forest products manufacturing-and a growing number of industrial manufacturers, municipal decision makers, researchers, and technology providers engaged in biomass utilization in 40 countries. Biomass Magazine is committed to editorial excellence and high-quality print production and distribution.
