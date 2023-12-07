KidCo Debuts the UNO+ Premium Stroller: A Fusion of Luxury and Functionality
KidCo, an industry-leading provider of baby and children’s products, announced the launch of its premium, all-inclusive stroller, the UNO+.
The UNO+ stroller effortlessly converts from a single to a double stroller catering to the dynamic needs of growing families.
UNO+ STROLLER
The UNO+ stroller converts from a single to a double stroller catering to the dynamic needs of growing families. Quick and easy folding capabilities, adjustable push and bumper bars made of sustainable PU Leatherette, and parent-facing and world-facing modes add to its versatility and convenience.
The UNO+ seat offers safety and comfort with a padded 5-point harness, quilted premium fabric, and easy-to-adjust positions. Whether a child is sleeping or sitting up, the seat's large hood provides fantastic coverage and UPF 50 protection. A zipped extension panel provides additional coverage and ventilation if needed.
Reflective piping around both the carrycot and seat enhances nighttime safety, while an exceptionally engineered chassis ensures smooth maneuverability even in challenging terrains. The stroller can carry up to 48lbs in single mode, and 33lbs per seat in double mode. The UNO+ Stroller includes the rain cover, bug shield and cup holder, retails for $899.99. A second seat can be added for $249.95 or a carrycot for $274.95.
UNO+ CARRYCOT BUNDLE
With its quick-release buttons, the UNO+ carrycot can fold flat quickly, providing a cozy, quilted fabric environment for a baby. Reflective piping enhances nighttime safety, and the extra-large hood offers ventilation during warmer months or coverage on cooler days. The carrycot is designed with small legs on the bottom, allowing a baby to be rocked. The UNO+ stroller with carrycot bundle, includes the seat, carrycot, snack tray, lower adaptors for the seat, bug shield, cup holder, and rain cover, retails for $1,149.99.
UNO+ OPTIONAL HOUSE STAND
The optional carrycot stand can be used for the UNO+ carrycot or as a seat at home. If a baby falls asleep during travel, the carrycot or seat can be placed on the stand, allowing the baby to continue sleeping undisturbed. It retails for $149.95.
LIFETIME WARRANTY AND REPAIR
KidCo is committed to its products and customers. The UNO+ comes with a Limited Lifetime Warranty covering all manufacturing defects for the life of the stroller for the original purchaser. KidCo will also provide full service repairs on the UNO+, including warranty claims, minor repairs, refurbishment, and spare parts available for purchase. For damages outside of warranty claims, a repair service with a minimum charge of $150.00 is offered, which includes shipping box and label provision, product service, and return shipping.
About KidCo
Family owned and operated since 1992, KidCo is the brand that parents trust for home safety, baby gates, bed rails and travel gear. KidCo was the first company to introduce metal safety gates to America and has since developed an extensive range of items, all designed and engineered in the United States. KidCo’s line of travel and outdoor gear is lightweight and compact, offering today’s parents ease of travel and adventures catering to the needs of newborns through young children. Incorporating quality and style with a variety of color palettes, KidCo continues to bring innovative indoor and outdoor products to the market while maintaining a high standard of quality and service. For more information visit www.kidco.com
