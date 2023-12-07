The End Brain Cancer Initiative Strengthens Board with Addition of Jolene Anderson, Mng. Dir. of VectorPoint Ventures
“Advocacy for patients, creating awareness, and helping with fundraising are really important to me” ”REDMOND, WA, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The End Brain Cancer Initiative (EBCI), a 501(c)3 non-profit patient advocacy organization dedicated to increasing patient access and new treatment/diagnostic options, is pleased to announce that Jolene Anderson has joined the team as a Board member and as Chair for EBCI’s newly formed Advisory & Scientific Board. Ms. Anderson is the Managing Director for VectorPoint Ventures, based in the Pacific NW. VectorPoint’s team launched VectorPoint Impact Partners L.P. (VIP) to fund and accelerate global health companies.
Ms. Anderson has shown her commitment to cancer prevention and cures over the past 25 years. She has extensive board experience and is a current board member of the Evergreen Bioscience Innovation Cluster funded by the Washington State Department of Commerce, as well as a member of the Angel Capital Association Life Science Committee and Keiretsu Forum Northwest Life Science Screening Committee.
“Advocacy for patients, creating awareness, and helping with fundraising are really important to me,” said Jolene Anderson. As a member of the board and Chair for the newly formed Advisory & Scientific Board, Ms. Anderson said, “I hope that we can increase funding and awareness while increasing EBCI’s capacity and sustainability for greater impact related to increasing patient access to treatment options and new treatments to end brain cancer. I look forward to adding value to the team and working diligently to find a cure.”
“Jolene began volunteering with and providing support to EBCI 21 years ago and now, it is our organization’s honor to work beside her on our Board and through our Advisory & Scientific Committee to increase patient access, survivorship, treatment options and improvements how healthcare is delivered to the brain tumor, brain cancer and metastasized disease to the brain patient communities. Through Jolene’s connections and her fundraising strengths, she will be able to provide EBCI’s board and staff greater capacity to fulfill our mission, services & programs as well as to help me fulfill my personal goal of seeing a cure for this disease in my lifetime,” said Dellann Elliott Mydland, President & CEO of the End Brain Cancer Initiative.
In addition, Jolene Anderson was a pioneer in the wellness industry, founding one of the first corporate wellness education companies. For more than two decades, she has been an advocate for healthy communities and a guest presenter at regional Rotary Clubs and civic organizations.
The End Brain Cancer Initiative is a 501(c)3 non-profit patient organization focused on disease education, awareness, outreach and increasing patient access. The End Brain Cancer Initiative, formerly known as the Chris Elliott Fund, is dedicated to ensuring that all patients diagnosed with brain cancer, a brain tumor, or metastatic disease to the brain have equal access to advanced diagnostics, treatments, specialists, and clinical trial participation. We believe that IMMEDIATE ACCESS to these options provides this patient community with the best HOPE for survival and sustained quality of life. We partner with industry, patients, researchers, advocacy groups, medical teams, hospital networks and others to educate patients and their caregivers so they can have empowered conversations with medical teams. Learn more about and support End Brain Cancer Initiative’s work and mission at EndBrainCancer.org.
