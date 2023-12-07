Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,527 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 448,686 in the last 365 days.

Former Ajax Star of Armenian Descent Aras Ozbiliz Applies to Head Armenia's Football Federation

Aras Ozbiliz

Aras Ozbiliz with the ball of Armenia's national football team

YEREVAN, ARMENIA, December 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aras Ozbiliz, the legendary former midfielder of the renowned Dutch Football club Ajax has taken a significant step in his post-football career by applying to lead the Football Federation of Armenia. With a notable career spanning over 200 matches across nine different professional football clubs, Ozbiliz is dedicated to investing his extensive experience to the advancement and success of Armenian football.

“My aim is to elevate Armenian football, achieving remarkable accomplishments on the global stage. These achievements will instill pride in every Armenian for our national teams, local clubs, and for our bright talents involved in the sport. Taking on the presidency of the Federation offers me the chance to utilize all my expertise to foster Armenian football.”

Ozbiliz articulated his comprehensive strategy which includes enhancing youth football, bolstering professional leagues, empowering women's football, advancing coaching education, fostering infrastructure through investment initiatives, and implementing a wide national footballing model.

Despite the severe injuries throughout his career, a talented player of Armenian descent, left a lasting mark during his journey at AFC Ajax notably scoring a memorable goal against Manchester United at Old Trafford in 2012. He spent several brilliant seasons in the Russian Premier League and became one of the best football players in the history of the Armenian National Team. He amassed 42 international appearances, contributing significantly with 6 goals and 10 assists.

His journey continued across various clubs, including Kuban Krasnodar and Spartak Moscow, Turkey's Besiktas, and loan moves at Rayo Vallecano in Spain and Sheriff in Moldova, before moving to the Dutch club Willem II in 2018.

In the next year Ozbiliz joined Armenia’s Pyunik, took the role of team captain, and in 2022 he moved to FC Urartu.

The candidacy of Aras Ozbiliz for the presidency signifies his commitment to the Armenian football landscape. The Federation’s presidential elections are set for December 23, and Ozbiliz is one of two candidates for the position.

Tatevik Simonyan
SPRING PR
email us here

You just read:

Former Ajax Star of Armenian Descent Aras Ozbiliz Applies to Head Armenia's Football Federation

Distribution channels: Sports, Fitness & Recreation, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more