Measurabl Appoints Sara Maffey as Vice President of Sales Enablement to Drive Strategic Growth

Appointment of industry leader underpins further global expansion

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, USA, December 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Measurabl, the world’s most widely adopted ESG (environmental, social, governance) technology platform for real estate, has announced the appointment of Sara Maffey as Vice President of Sales Enablement. In this pivotal role, Sara will spearhead initiatives to enhance internal processes, maximize efficiencies, and strengthen the current sales strategy, to help further Measurabl's growth and success.

Sara brings significant experience to her role at Measurabl, having held notable positions at Cushman & Wakefield, commercial real estate services and advisory firm Transwestern, the New Jersey Economic Development Authority, and a Presidential Management Fellowship with the U.S. Department of Commerce during the Obama Administration. With a proven track record of developing process-driven efficiency, she has successfully built sales processes, collaborated cross-functionally with product and marketing teams, and developed go-to-market strategies across numerous markets.

In her previous role as Head of Corporate Development at Local Logic, a location intelligence company, Sara was responsible for building the brand across the U.S. and Canada, and driving growth in commercial real estate. Her impressive background in real estate and the built environment uniquely positions her to address the needs of Measurabl's customers, allowing her to contribute to and deliver an enhanced customer experience.

Sara's international experience in the United Kingdom, Germany, Tanzania, India, and Brazil also further strengthens Measurabl's global outlook and ambitions. As the market leader in North America for real estate sustainability reporting, further global expansion is a key goal for the firm.

Sara is the latest in a series of important, strategic hires for Measurabl, having recently announced the appointment of Maureen Waters - Partner at Metaprop - as CGO.

"Sara's extensive experience in real estate and her proven track record in driving growth across multiple markets, align perfectly with Measurabl's goals.” said Maureen Waters, CGO of Measurabl. “We are confident that her expertise will greatly contribute to building out a truly effective global sales strategy, as we look to solidify our position as the industry leader in ESG reporting."

"I am thrilled to join Measurabl and contribute to the company's vision of driving growth and success," said Sara Maffey, incoming VP of Sales Enablement. "My focus is on conducting a thorough examination of our internal processes, implementing efficiencies, and collaborating cross-functionally to ensure that every aspect aligns with our overarching goals. Prioritising accurate, high quality ESG reporting is now of paramount importance to the real estate industry, and I look forward to supporting our customers as we work towards a more sustainable future."

About Measurabl

Measurabl is the world’s most widely adopted ESG (environmental, social, governance) data platform. Customers use Measurabl to measure, manage, and report ESG data on more than 17 billion square feet of real estate across more than 93 countries. Measurabl helps the industry’s most innovative companies enhance their ESG performance, assess exposure to physical climate risk, and act on decarbonization and sustainable finance opportunities.