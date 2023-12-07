DoubleTree by Hilton Charlotte City Center Welcomes New General Manager
George Beattie: A Leader with a Passion for HospitalityCHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In addition to its $12 million hotel renovations, and recent opening as the 400th DoubleTree by Hilton hotel in the United States and Canada, DoubleTree by Hilton Charlotte City Center is proud to announce the appointment of George Beattie as its new general manager.
Embracing the mantra "One team. One dream," Beattie’s dedication to unity and shared goals has been a driving force throughout his career. This guiding principle, instilled in him by his father, Jeff Beattie, has shaped his approach to leadership and the industry.
Beattie's hospitality journey began in the vibrant city of New Orleans, where he was employed by the prestigious Windsor Court Hotel. Early on, he displayed a remarkable commitment to delivering excellence and fostering teamwork.
The new general manager’s career took a significant turn when he relocated to Charlotte, North Carolina, to seize a unique opportunity at the Ballantyne Resort. He briefly left to join the team at GF Hotels & Resorts’ Hilton Charlotte University Place for two years before returning. Over time, Beattie developed a profound passion for creating exceptional guest experiences inspired by the warmth and charm of the Queen City. He has honed his skills and truly established himself in the Charlotte hospitality scene. His extensive experience in the industry, coupled with his unwavering commitment to providing top-notch service, makes him an asset to any team. GF Hotels & Resorts is thrilled to have Beattie return to work with another one of their esteemed properties.
Beattie finds joy and comfort in the company of his wife, Kara, and their cherished pup, Layla. They have been unwavering sources of support and encouragement throughout his pursuits.
The entire team is thrilled to welcome George Beattie as their general manager. His wealth of experience, deep commitment to excellence, and strong belief in teamwork undoubtedly play a pivotal role in enhancing the guest experience and upholding the hotel's reputation for exceptional hospitality.
DoubleTree by Hilton Charlotte City Center participates in Hilton Honors, the award-winning guest-loyalty program for Hilton's 22 distinct hotel brands. Members who book directly have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discount, free standard Wi-Fi, and the Hilton Honors mobile app.
DoubleTree by Hilton Charlotte City Center is located at 230 N College St., Charlotte, NC 28202. For more information or to make a reservation, visit Hilton.com or call 1-800-HILTONS.
For more information about DoubleTree by Hilton, visit stories.hilton.com.
For more information about DoubleTree by Hilton Charlotte City Center, contact Jami Hill, Director of Sales & Marketing, at hillj@gfhotels.com or 704-335-5400 extension 470.
ABOUT DOUBLETREE BY HILTON CHARLOTTE CITY CENTER
As one of the top hotels in the fashionable Uptown Charlotte area, the DoubleTree by Hilton Charlotte City Center offers an ideal location just eight miles from Charlotte Douglas Airport (CLT). Adjacent to the Spectrum Center, the property makes catching a concert or sporting event easy. It also provides close proximity to Bank of America Stadium, home of the NFL Carolina Panthers, NASCAR Hall of Fame, Truist Center, and the Charlotte Convention Center. Race fans can catch all the action at The Charlotte Motor Speedway, just a short drive away.
A $12 million renovation enhances the property’s rank as one of the most sought-after hotels in the area. Guests can now look forward to fully redesigned accommodations, the sky-high Rooftop 230 event venue and a remodeled lobby now featuring a marketplace and full-service café. Previously existing top-notch amenities include an award-winning Italian eatery, forchetta, meeting and event spaces that can accommodate up to 450 guests and complimentary high-speed wireless Internet access.
ABOUT GF HOTELS & RESORTS
GF Hotels & Resorts, through its operating affiliates, is an award-winning, full-service hospitality ownership, management, and advisory company founded in 1988 and based in Center City, Philadelphia.
With nearly 140 hospitality assets under management, including hotels, resorts, conference centers, and golf courses, historically operating in over 46 states, GF Hotels & Resorts specializes in third-party management, loan workout strategies, receiverships, asset management, and advisory services for a variety of individual, private, institutional, and financial clients. Many of GF’s core hospitality assets within the portfolio are owned by its principals and provide the strength and balance of ownership and management.
GF believes in the entrepreneurial spirit with a promise of integrity and an overall passion for hospitality. Throughout its 35 years in business, GF has delivered superior results through positive operating and financial performance, implemented impactful capital strategies, dedicated itself to excellence in guest services, and focused on an unwavering commitment to cultivating longstanding relationships. Due to its proven successes, having recently won awards from Hotel Business Magazine, Hotel Management, and Lodging Magazine, GF is known nationally as a distinguished leader throughout the hospitality industry.
Please visit us at www.gfhotels.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.
ABOUT DOUBLETREE BY HILTON
DoubleTree by Hilton is a fast-growing, global portfolio of more than 660 hotels with more than 150,000 rooms across 54 countries and territories. For more than 50 years, DoubleTree by Hilton has continued to be a symbol of comfort for business and leisure travelers around the world, from welcoming guests with its signature, warm DoubleTree chocolate chip cookie, to serving the local community. DoubleTree by Hilton offers contemporary accommodations and amenities, including unique food and beverage experiences, state-of-the-art fitness offerings and meetings and events spaces. Experience a positive stay at DoubleTree by Hilton by booking at doubletree.com or through the industry-leading Hilton Honors app. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits. Learn more about DoubleTree by Hilton at stories.hilton.com/doubletree, and follow the brand on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
